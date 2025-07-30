ADP, GDP & FOMC: Alphabet Soup of Market Data

Wednesday, July 30, 2025



Pre-market futures are up slightly this morning, countering the slight selloff we saw during Tuesday’s trading day. Economic news out ahead of the open bounced pre-markets higher momentarily, but currently we’re +20 points on the Dow, +8 on the S&P 500 and +50 points on the Nasdaq. Bond yields crept up a bit following these reports and in anticipation of the Fed meeting this afternoon.



Earnings reports ahead of the bell show a few big changes from expectations: Kraft Heinz KHC beat bottom-line earnings estimates by +7.8% to 69 cents per share in the quarter. V.F. Corp. VFC, the parent company of retail brands like Vans, Timberland, North Face and more, posted a slimmer-than-expected bottom-line loss, +31.5%. E-commerce marketplace Etsy ETSY, however, missed the Zacks consensus by -53.7% in the quarter.





ADP Private-Sector Payrolls Rebound to Positive



Q2 GDP Springs Back into the Green: +3.0%



What to Expect Today in the Stock Market



“Jobs Week” continues this Hump Day with private-sector payrolls fromout this morning, coming in at +104K new private-sector jobs filled in July. This is a nice turnaround from the upwardly revised -23K reported for June, and well ahead of the consensus estimate for a mere +64K.The breakdown of this data more closely resembles the “average” jobs report of the past, with Goods-producing jobs back up to around +30% of the total, +70% for Services, and the Leisure & Hospitality space leading all industries (+46K new private-sector jobs filled). Financials brought in +28K, Trade/Transportation/Utilities were +18K and Construction +15K. Education & Healthcare was the negative outlier: -38K.Small companies (sub-50 employees) brought in +12K new private-sector jobs, while both medium-sized firms (50-499 employees) and large businesses (over 500) made +46K new hires for the month. Job Stayers averaged out a +4.4% increase, while Job Changers bounced back 20 basis points (bps) month over month to +7.0% — both metrics having moderated over the past couple years.All in all, a solid month of privater-sector jobs growth. To paraphrase Mark Twain, “The reports of the death of the U.S. labor force have been greatly exaggerated.” ADP Chief Economist Nela Richardson said in this morning’s report, “Hiring and pay data is indicative of a healthy economy.” That said, we do see a strong pullback in jobs growth back to late 2024: the trailing 4-month average ADP jobs growth is +43K; the prior 4-month average is +173K.The first print onoutperformed expectations this morning: +3.0% versus the +2.3% anticipated — a nice bounceback from the -0.5% reported for Q1, and the strongest quarter for jobs growth (prior to pending future revisions) since +3.1% in Q3 of 2024. Meanwhile, the GDP Price Index came in lower than expected at +2.0%, the lowest since Q324, as well.Consumption also bounced back to +1.4% from +0.5% in Q1. Also hotter than expected is the Core PCE Price Index, at +2.5%, 20 bps above expectations and the highest read since Q424. Thus, economic growth — even with the nightmare beginning to the quarter with the draconian tariff rates announced on April 2nd — has improved over estimates. Companies had been battening down the hatches in anticipation of a tough tariff climate, and when the storm blew over, they were able to reap the benefits.The big news (that’s really not super-huge) comes out this afternoon, when the latestmeeting concludes with a new monetary policy statement regarding interest rates at 2pm ET. Rates are not expected to change from the +4.25-4.50% in place since December. The economic reports this morning actually bear this out: the economy is growing strong — without runaway inflation — at these interest rate levels.The more interesting takeaway will be whether voting members Waller and Bowman — and any others we may not be aware of — counter Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s argument for keeping rates steady. Over the past several FOMC meetings, voting members have been unanimous. We expect that to change today, at least somewhat.Q2 earnings season will also experience an eventful afternoon today, when MSFT and META report results after the closing bell. We’ll also hear from QCOM and F , among a bevy of others. Such is life in the heart of earnings season.

