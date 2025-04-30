Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) services, reported fiscal 2025 third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, April 30, that topped analysts' consensus expectations. Adjusted EPS of $3.06 beat the projected $2.97, while Q3 revenue reached $5.55 billion compared to the $5.49 billion estimate. ADP's performance this quarter marked solid financial efficacy, despite facing market competition and economic challenges.

Metric Q3 2025 Analysts' Estimate Q3 2024 Change (YOY) Adjusted EPS $3.06 $2.97 $2.88 6.3% Revenue $5.55 billion $5.49 billion $5.25 billion 5.7% Adj. EBIT margin 29.3% N/A 29.3% unch. Net income $1.25 billion N/A $1.18 billion 5%

Overview of Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing is a veteran provider of HCM solutions, using cloud technology for efficient HR management. With operations spanning more than 140 countries, ADP assists over 1.1 million clients, providing comprehensive payroll and compliance services designed to cater to multinational corporations and small businesses alike.

ADP’s strategic direction hinges on reinforcing its technological dominance and expanding its international outreach. The company’s focus areas also include maintaining its strong compliance and risk management capabilities in light of increasingly complex regulatory environments.

Quarterly Highlights

In fiscal 2025's third quarter, ADP demonstrated robust growth. The Employer Services segment saw revenue rise 5%, reaching $3.77 billion. The PEO Services segment, which provides comprehensive HR solutions for small to mid-sized companies, reported a 7% revenue increase to $1.79 billion. These segments together contributed significantly to the company's total revenue of $5.55 billion.

The adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose 6% to $1.6 billion in Q3, maintaining an adjusted EBIT margin of 29.3%. This figure highlights operational efficiency, continuing from the previous year.

ADP's browser-based tools and AI-enhanced platforms, such as ADP Assist, remain vital in demonstrating the company’s technology-driven service enhancement. Contributions to ADP Ventures further augment its market competitiveness by accelerating tech-based innovations and investments.

Interest on client-held funds increased by 11% year over year in Q3 to $355 million.

Looking Ahead

ADP’s management has raised its full-year fiscal 2025 guidance (with one quarter remaining), projecting adjusted diluted EPS growth of 8% to 9% and total revenue growth of 6% to 7%. Adjusted EBIT margin is forecast to expand by 40 to 50 basis points from the 2024 margin of 25.5%. Average client fund balances are forecast to grow 5% to 6% from the 2024 figure of $35.4 billion.

Moving forward, stakeholders might want to pay attention to ADP’s response to ongoing market competition, especially in light of economic conditions. Despite these variables, ADP's commitment to technological innovation and compliance management remains central to its growth strategy.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 880%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 161% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 28, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.