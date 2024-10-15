News & Insights

ADP Buys WorkForce Software

October 15, 2024 — 09:43 am EDT

(RTTNews) - ADP (ADP), a technology company that provides human capital management solutions, Tuesday announced that it has acquired WorkForce Software, a premier workforce management solutions provider that specializes in supporting large, global enterprises.

This acquisition will expand ADP's global offering of workforce management solutions and enable future innovation in the space.

"As the needs of today's global workforce continue to shift, employers need dynamic workforce management solutions that will help them maintain compliance and flexibility while engaging their employees," said Maria Black, president and CEO of ADP.

"We are excited to welcome the WorkForce Software team to ADP and will leverage the deep expertise across both teams to further innovate and address the many unique and wide-ranging needs of our clients."

