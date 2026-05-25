Adore Beauty 47-week Revenue Up 7.4%

(RTTNews) - Adore Beauty Group (ABY.AX) issued an update on its unaudited year-to-date financial performance. For the first 47 weeks ending 24th May of fiscal year, revenue was up 7.4% over prior corresponding period to A$193.4 million. Year to date new customer acquisition was up 13.9%.

For the second half, the Group targets gross margin in line with prior year at 34.5%. For full year 2026, the Group expects underlying EBITDA to be approximately A$4.0 million.

For fiscal 2027, the Group expects revenue growth of at least 10%, and underlying EBITDA of A$9-13 million.

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