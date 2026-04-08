Adobe's BPC Segment Grows From AI and User Expansion: What's Ahead?

Adobe ADBE is benefiting from the growth of its Business Professionals and Consumers (“BPC”) segment, driven by AI innovation and user expansion. Business Professionals & Consumer subscription revenues increased 16% year over year (15% in constant currency) to $1.78 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2026. This makes the segment one of Adobe’s fastest-growing segments, outperforming overall company growth of approximately 11-12%.



Adobe’s investments in conversational experiences in Acrobat and Generative AI models in Express are noteworthy. The combination of these two products is helping business professionals and consumers gain insight and create presentations much faster. Adobe is explicitly focusing on business professionals, which includes knowledge workers, SMBs, enterprise teams and general consumers, such as casual creators, students and personal users. These users typically do not need full, high-end creative suites like Adobe Photoshop or Adobe Premiere Pro but prefer easy-to-use, AI-powered, productivity-oriented tools. This expands Adobe’s Total Addressable Market beyond traditional creative professionals.



Adobe emphasizes two layers of AI-infused products, which include existing tools enhanced with AI, like Photoshop AI features and the Acrobat AI assistant. The other layer is AI-first products, which are built from scratch around AI workflows, including automation, generation and copilots. These two layers allow Adobe to increase user productivity, simplify complex creative tasks and expand adoption among non-experts. With creativity at the core, the company is expanding innovation across all flagship applications while investing in new offerings. These new products include Acrobat Studio, which unites Adobe Acrobat, Adobe Express and AI agents, which is expected to help Adobe expand its footprint among business and creative professionals, as well as students.



Acrobat Studio converts PDFs into a conversational knowledge hub that users can explore with the help of a customizable AI assistant to gain insights, answers and recommendations. Adobe Express creation tools and templates, along with Firefly-powered image and video generation tools, can then be used to create content from the gathered information.



The company is witnessing steady growth across the Acrobat and Express product family. Combined monthly active user growth accelerated 17% year over year and crossed 850 million monthly active users at the end of the fiscal first quarter of 2026.



Adobe expects Business Professionals and Consumer subscription revenues between $1.80 billion and $1.82 billion for the second quarter of fiscal 2026. The company expects Creative and Marketing Professionals subscription revenues between $4.41 billion and $4.44 billion.

Adobe Faces Tough Competition in the Segment Space and AI

ADBE’s AI business is minuscule compared with Microsoft MSFT and Alphabet GOOGL.



Microsoft’s Intelligent Cloud revenues are benefiting from growth in Azure AI services and a rise in the AI Copilot business. The company monetizes AI through existing customer relationships, reducing customer acquisition costs while expanding revenue per user. Microsoft’s $625 billion remaining performance obligations (RPO) and 15 million Microsoft 365 Copilot paid seats demonstrate robust enterprise demand and successful AI product adoption.



In contrast, Adobe’s RPO hit $22.22 billion at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

Alphabet’s focus on leveraging AI to drive growth is a key catalyst. AI is heavily infused across its offerings, including Search and Google Cloud. Alphabet is leveraging AI to boost search dominance with the launch of Gemini 2.5. Search revenues are driven by improving engagement with features like AI Overview, which now has 2 billion users per month and is available in more than 40 languages across 200 countries.

ADBE’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Adobe shares have declined 30.5% year to date, underperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s loss of 5%.

Adobe Stock’s Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ADBE stock is trading at a premium, as suggested by a Value Score of B.



In terms of trailing price/book, Adobe shares are trading at a discount of 8.49X compared with the broader sector’s 9.36X.

ADBE Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $5.82 per share, up 15 cents over the past 30 days, suggesting 15% year-over-year growth.



Adobe Inc. Price and Consensus

Adobe Inc. price-consensus-chart | Adobe Inc. Quote

Adobe currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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