Adobe's (ADBE) New Move Aids Content Creation for Enterprises

Adobe ADBE recently launched Adobe Express for Enterprise, which is powered by Adobe Firefly Image Model 3.



Adobe Express for Enterprise features Brand Controls, Bulk Create, Generate, and Firefly Custom Models, enabling businesses to speed up marketing content creation and extend on-brand production to various users.



The tool integrates with Adobe Acrobat, Creative Cloud, and AEM Assets, as well as Adobe GenStudio, an end-to-end content lifecycle app, allowing marketers to reuse brand-approved content, generate variations, activate content in Adobe and third-party applications, and measure content performance.



Adobe is gaining solid customer momentum across various enterprises and marketing agencies on the back of its latest move.



Notably, IBM is utilizing Adobe Express for Enterprise to personalize content for marketing teams. IBM Consulting also partnered with Adobe to modernize content supply chains, resulting in a 30% increase in project capacity and a 70% reduction in time to market.



The tool is also being used by other large brands and agencies like Dentsu, Red Hat, and Owen Jones to create on-brand content faster and more efficiently.

Boosting Content Creation Capabilities With Gen AI

Apart from the launch of Adobe Express for Enterprise, the company is partnering with Microsoft MSFT to unveil Adobe Express Extension for Microsoft Copilot.



The tool for Microsoft Copilot will enhance creativity and productivity for employees by allowing easy content creation within the Copilot chat.



Adobe recently unveiled Generative Remove in Adobe Lightroom, a powerful removal tool that allows users to remove unwanted objects from photos in a single click. This feature, available as an early access feature, offers high-quality, realistic results, faster retouching workflows and fine-grain control for photographers.



Adobe’s launch of the Firefly Image 2 Model, Firefly Vector Model and Firefly Design Model to mark a significant advancement in its creative generative AI model family, enhancing creative control, image quality and illustrator capabilities, remains noteworthy.



All the above-mentioned endeavors will aid the company in capitalizing on growth opportunities present in the global generative AI in content creation market. Per a market.us report, the generative AI in content creation market size is expected to hit $15.2 billion in 2024 and reach $175.3 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 31.2% between 2024 and 2033.



Solidifying prospects in this promising market will, in turn, aid its overall financial performance in the near term.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2024 total revenues stands at $21.42 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 10.4%.



However, the continuing tensions between Russia and Ukraine and high acquisition expenses remain major concerns for the company. Its shares have lost 19.2% in the year-to-date period, underperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s growth of 16.8%.

Stiff Competition

This Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company also faces stiff competition against some notable industry players like Alphabet GOOGL and Meta Platforms META, which are also making continuous efforts to strengthen their content creation capabilities with generative AI. Intensifying competition remains another headwind for the company.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Alphabet is gaining strong momentum across its second generation of image generator model, Imagen.



Imagen 2 offers an improved image quality to help organizations create brand-specific images with enterprise-grade reliability and governance, ensuring customer satisfaction. It boasts features like natural language prompt generation, text rendering in multiple languages, logo generation, and visual question and answering for caption generation and informative text responses.



Meta Platforms, on the other hand, recently introduced new generative AI features to assist businesses in creating and editing new ad content, making the process quicker and more efficient.



These features include image and text generation capabilities, image variation, and the ability to create alternate iterations based on original creative, helping businesses reach their target audiences more effectively.

