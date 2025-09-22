Adobe vs. Figma: Which Creative Software Stock Holds an Edge?

Adobe ADBE and Figma FIG are well-known creative software providers. Both companies have been leveraging AI to offer software for creators and improve workflow efficiency. While Adobe is a well-established leader in creative software thanks to Creative Cloud, Figma is gaining traction courtesy of the growing demand for a browser-based collaborative design platform. Per Statista, the creative software market is expected to hit $9.64 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to see a 1.46% CAGR to reach $10.37 billion by 2030. So, Adobe or Figma, which is a better stock to invest in now?

The Case for Adobe Stock

Adobe’s strategy of infusing AI into its portfolio is driving growth. Adobe AI influenced annual recurring revenues (ARR), which surpassed $5 billion in the third quarter of 2025. Adobe expects it to continue to rise as a percentage of the company’s business. ARR from new AI-first products, including Firefly, Acrobat AI Assistant and GenStudio for performance marketing, hit Adobe’s end-of-year target of more than $250 million in the reported quarter. Workfront, Frame, AEM Assets, Firefly Services and GenStudio for performance marketing products, which comprises the integrated GenStudio solution, now exceed $1 billion in ARR and are growing more than 25% year over year. One Adobe deal saw 60% year-over-year growth, reflecting an improving footprint among enterprises.



Adobe’s third-quarter fiscal 2025 Digital Media ARR increased 11.7% year over year at constant currency, driven by strong demand for AI-powered Creative Cloud Pro and Acrobat, as well as AI-first products, Firefly and Acrobat AI Assistant. The Creative Professionals business benefited from increasing demand and usage of AI in Photoshop, Premiere Pro and Illustrator as part of the new Creative Cloud Pro offering. The addition of Firefly and third-party models in Creative Cloud Applications drove generative AI (Gen AI) usage sequentially. Gen AI consumption accelerated with 29 billion generations, and video generations grew nearly 40% sequentially. Adobe’s efforts to drive monetization are gaining traction as businesses rapidly adopt the AI assistant and the newly launched Acrobat Studio.



Adobe now expects fiscal 2025 revenues between $23.65 billion and $23.7 billion ($21.51 billion in fiscal 2024), up from the previous guidance range of $23.5-$23.6 billion. For fiscal 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $23.56 billion, suggesting 9.56% growth from 2024’s reported figure.

The Case for Figma Stock

Figma’s prospects are expected to benefit from an innovative portfolio. At its annual Config conference, the company launched four new products — Figma Make, Figma Draw, Figma Sites and Figma Buzz — doubling its product offerings. Figma also launched the Dev Mode MCP server, which speeds up developer workflows by bringing context from Figma Design into any surface that consumes MCP.



Figma’s innovative portfolio is a key catalyst. In the second quarter of 2025, more than 80% of Figma customers used two or more products, and two-thirds of the customers used three or more products. The acquisitions of Modyfi and Payload are noteworthy. Modify strengthens Figma’s motion, animation and vector tooling offerings while Payload is expected to boost Figma’s footprint among developers through its headless content management system and application framework offerings.



The expanding portfolio Figma had 11,906 paid customers with more than $10,000 in annual recurring revenues (ARR) as of June 30, 2025, and 1,119 paid customers with more than $100,000 in ARR as of June 30, 2025. Dev Mode MCP server speeds up developer workflows by bringing context from design systems into LLM-generated code.



For 2025, Figma expects revenues between $1.021 billion and $1.025 billion, which suggests 37% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 revenues is pegged at $1.02 billion, suggesting 36.6% revenue growth over 2024’s reported figure.

ADBE’s Earnings Estimate Goes North, FIG’s Goes South

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Adobe’s fiscal 2025 earnings is pegged at $20.75 per share, up by 12 cents over the past 30 days, indicating a 12.7% increase over fiscal 2024’s reported figure.



Adobe Inc. Price and Consensus

Adobe Inc. price-consensus-chart | Adobe Inc. Quote

However, the consensus mark for Figma’s 2025 earnings has declined by a penny to 30 cents per share over the past 30 days. The company reported a loss of $3.74 per share in 2024.

Figma, Inc. Price and Consensus

Figma, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Figma, Inc. Quote

Price Performance and Valuation: ADBE vs. FIG

Adobe shares have lost 0.3% in the past month, while Figma plunged 17.4%.

ADBE and FIG One-Month Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Both Figma and Adobe are overvalued, as suggested by the Value Score of F and C, respectively.



In terms of forward 12-month price/sales, Adobe shares are trading at 6.11X, lower than Figma’s 19.69X.

ADBE and FIG Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Figma’s top-line growth is expected to benefit from an expanding portfolio, while Adobe’s deepening GenAI focus and innovative portfolio are noteworthy. However, Figma’s strong top-line growth prospects give the FIG stock a slight edge over Adobe right now.



Currently, Adobe and Figma carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

