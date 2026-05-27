Adobe vs. Autodesk: Which Creative Software Stock Is the Better Buy?

Adobe Inc. ADBE and Autodesk Inc. ADSK are well-known creative software providers. They are embedding artificial intelligence (AI), which is reshaping the software landscape, redefining categories and competitive dynamics. Per Grand View Research, the creative software market is expected to grow to $14.98 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2024 to 2030.



Against this backdrop, which stock among Adobe and Autodesk is better positioned for sustainable growth?



Adobe is a leading technology company offering personalized digital experiences through the infusion of AI in its solutions, while Autodesk develops model-based design, engineering and documentation software.

The Case for ADBE

Adobe remains one of the highest-quality franchises in enterprise software, supported by dominant market positions, recurring subscription revenues, strong profitability and growing exposure to artificial intelligence. Its flagship products benefit from high switching costs and strong customer loyalty, creating a durable competitive moat that supports pricing power and long-term revenue growth.



Artificial intelligence is becoming a key growth catalyst for Adobe. The company is integrating generative AI capabilities across its ecosystem through products and services such as Acrobat AI Assistant, Firefly and GenStudio for Performance Marketing. Firefly, Adobe’s generative AI platform, is embedded directly within Creative Cloud applications, enabling users to generate images, edit videos and automate creative workflows more efficiently. Unlike many standalone AI startups, Adobe benefits from an established base of millions of paying users, allowing it to monetize AI innovations rapidly while reinforcing its leadership in creative software.



Adobe has also expanded its digital experience and marketing business through acquisitions such as Omniture, strengthening its position in a market benefiting from rising enterprise digital spending. Secular trends, including cloud adoption, social media growth, mobile usage and data-driven marketing, continue to increase demand for Adobe’s analytics, customer experience, audience targeting and marketing optimization solutions.



The company’s transition from perpetual licenses to a cloud-based subscription model has significantly improved the visibility and consistency of earnings. Adobe now generates highly recurring revenues and substantial free cash flow, enabling continued investment in product innovation, strategic acquisitions and shareholder returns through buybacks. Its balance sheet also remains relatively strong compared to many large-cap technology peers.



While competition from Microsoft, Alphabet, Salesforce and AI-native platforms such as OpenAI, Midjourney, and Canva remains intense, Adobe continues to strengthen its ecosystem through continuous innovation and deep integration across creative, marketing and enterprise workflows.

The Case for ADSK

Autodesk has successfully transitioned to a cloud-based subscription model, creating a highly predictable and recurring revenue base that supports durable long-term growth. The subscription structure also enables ongoing upselling opportunities through advanced tools, cloud-enabled functionality and industry-specific offerings.



The company is steadily expanding beyond its traditional design software roots into adjacent markets such as construction management, data analytics, and collaborative project delivery solutions, significantly increasing its total addressable market.



Autodesk’s core products — including AutoCAD, Revit, and Fusion — remain deeply integrated into customer workflows across architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, and media & entertainment. This entrenched ecosystem has helped Autodesk establish dominant market positions, reinforced by strong network effects and substantial switching costs.



At the same time, Autodesk is embedding artificial intelligence capabilities across its product suite, strengthening its position as an innovation leader while increasing the strategic importance of its platforms to customers. AI-driven features such as generative design, predictive analytics and workflow automation are improving productivity for architects, engineers and designers, helping support premium pricing and deeper customer engagement.



The company continues to prioritize product innovation while maintaining disciplined execution around the core drivers of shareholder value, including revenue growth, operating margin expansion, earnings per share and capital allocation. These initiatives collectively support sustained growth in free cash flow per share.



Management guided revenues in the range of $8.1 billion to $8.17 billion, GAAP operating margins between 26% and 28%, non-GAAP operating margins between 38.5% and 39%, and free cash flow of approximately $2.7 billion to $2.8 billion.

Estimates for ADBE and ADSK

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADBE’s fiscal 2026 revenues implies a 9.6% increase, while that for EPS suggests a 12.3% year-over-year increase. EPS estimates for 2026 have witnessed no movement in the last 30 days.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADSK’s fiscal 2027 revenues implies a 13% increase, while that for EPS indicates a 18.7% increase. The consensus estimate for 2026 earnings has witnessed no movement in the past 30 days.



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Price Performance of ADBE and ADSK

ADBE shares have lost 31.3% year to date, while ADSK shares have lost 19.5% in the same time.



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Are ADBE and ADSK Shares Expensive?

Adobe is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings multiple of 9.63, lower than its median of 29.31 over the past three years. Autodesk’s forward 12-month price-to-earnings multiple sits at 18.5, slightly lower than its median of 41.34 over the past three years.

Adobe is cheaper than ADSK presently.



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Conclusion

Adobe is poised to grow, banking on deepening GenAI focus, an innovative GenAI-powered portfolio and a sustainable competitive moat. It has a VGM Score of A.



Autodesk's successful transformation to a cloud-based subscription model has created a highly predictable and recurring revenue stream that positions the company for sustainable long-term growth. It also has a VGM Score of A.



Though both ADBE and ADSK carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), price performance and growth estimates give ADSK an edge over ADBE. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.