Adobe Unveils New AI Features For Illustrator And Photoshop

(RTTNews) - Adobe Inc. (ADBE) on Tuesday, unveiled its new Firefly Vector AI tools for Adobe Illustrator and Adobe Photoshop, marking the launch of the public beta version.

The company aims to streamline everyday creative processes and grant creators greater autonomy through these innovative features.

In Adobe Illustrator, users can delve into a multitude of new capabilities, including the beta Generative Shape Fill, which allows for the application of intricate vectors to shapes by entering text prompts directly into the Contextual Taskbar. Other cutting-edge additions to Illustrator encompass the Dimension Tool, a Mockup feature for visualizing designs on 3D products, and the Retype function that facilitates the conversion of static text in images to editable text. Enhanced selection tools, a Text to Pattern beta feature for customized vector patterns, and a Style Reference that generates outputs reflecting existing styles are also part of the new offerings.

Meanwhile, in Photoshop, the introduction of Generate Image, driven by Adobe's Firefly Image 3 Model, opens up new avenues for content creation. The Selection Brush Tool and Adjustment Brush Tool have been integrated to expedite workflows involving repetitive tasks, complemented by upgrades to the Type Tool and Contextual Taskbar. Adobe emphasizes that these tools can significantly enhance productivity and precision by empowering users with greater control over selecting, compositing, and adjusting images, as well as working with text.

Deepa Subramaniam, Adobe Creative Cloud's vice president of product marketing, stated, "Our goal is to empower all creative professionals to realize their creative visions. We believe that every massive technology shift offers opportunities to deliver new products and innovations to our customers, and we are focused on harnessing the power of generative AI to amplify human creativity and expression, not replace it."

Adobe is focused on providing AI technologies that benefit the creative community, assuring that Adobe Firefly offers high-quality, creator-centric generative AI models that are suitable for commercial use and trained exclusively on licensed content like Adobe Stock and public domain material, as reported by Forbes.

