Adobe Unusual Options Activity For July 11

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Adobe.

Looking at options history for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) we detected 44 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 34% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $799,828 and 31, calls, for a total amount of $1,489,543.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $220.0 to $520.0 for Adobe during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Adobe options trades today is 579.21 with a total volume of 3,222.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Adobe's big money trades within a strike price range of $220.0 to $520.0 over the last 30 days.

Adobe Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADBE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $141.9 $139.7 $141.0 $510.00 $211.5K 0 15 ADBE CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $4.0 $3.7 $4.0 $370.00 $100.0K 533 530 ADBE CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $15.9 $15.7 $15.85 $385.00 $95.1K 205 62 ADBE CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $10.7 $10.6 $10.6 $400.00 $84.8K 4.7K 226 ADBE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $24.55 $23.2 $23.77 $405.00 $83.1K 492 0

About Adobe

Adobe provides content creation, document management, and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing, and engaging with compelling content multiple operating systems, devices, and media. The company operates with three segments: digital media content creation, digital experience for marketing solutions, and publishing for legacy products (less than 5% of revenue).

Present Market Standing of Adobe

Currently trading with a volume of 1,352,744, the ADBE's price is down by -1.55%, now at $365.67.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 62 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Adobe

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $489.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for Adobe, targeting a price of $500. * An analyst from DA Davidson persists with their Buy rating on Adobe, maintaining a target price of $500. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Adobe, which currently sits at a price target of $470. * An analyst from DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Adobe, which currently sits at a price target of $500. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Adobe with a target price of $475.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Adobe options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for ADBE

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Redburn Atlantic Downgrades Neutral Sell Jun 2025 JMP Securities Reiterates Market Perform Market Perform Jun 2025 DA Davidson Maintains Buy Buy

