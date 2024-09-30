Adobe Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Adobe.

Looking at options history for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) we detected 22 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 31% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $1,097,651 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $534,813.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $410.0 to $595.0 for Adobe over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Adobe's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Adobe's whale activity within a strike price range from $410.0 to $595.0 in the last 30 days.

Adobe 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADBE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $21.3 $21.0 $21.0 $500.00 $350.7K 1.4K 167 ADBE CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $10.4 $10.05 $10.4 $540.00 $312.0K 836 325 ADBE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $21.05 $21.0 $21.0 $500.00 $102.9K 1.4K 370 ADBE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $29.3 $26.85 $28.45 $450.00 $91.0K 5 64 ADBE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $29.3 $26.85 $28.45 $450.00 $91.0K 5 40

About Adobe

Adobe provides content creation, document management, and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing, and engaging with compelling content multiple operating systems, devices, and media. The company operates with three segments: digital media content creation, digital experience for marketing solutions, and publishing for legacy products (less than 5% of revenue).

Where Is Adobe Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 863,777, the ADBE's price is down by -0.04%, now at $515.29. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 72 days. What The Experts Say On Adobe

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $619.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Adobe with a target price of $635. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Adobe, which currently sits at a price target of $675. * An analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $610. * An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Adobe, which currently sits at a price target of $625. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Adobe, which currently sits at a price target of $550.

