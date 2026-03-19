Adobe Taps NVIDIA for AI: Can a Rich Partner Base Aid ADBE Stock?

Adobe’s ADBE expanding partner base and AI-related initiatives are expected to help the stock navigate a tricky business environment in which conventional SaaS software stocks have suffered from ongoing AI disruption. An innovative, AI-infused portfolio is expected to help ADBE withstand stiff competition from the likes of Microsoft MSFT and Alphabet GOOGL in the near term.



Adobe boasts a rich partner base that includes Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Copilot, Google Gemini, HUMAIN and OpenAI, among others. ADBE’s Firefly, Express and Creative Cloud applications currently integrate models from partners, including Google, OpenAI, Black Forest Labs, Luma, Runway, Topaz Labs and Eleven Labs. NVIDIA is the latest addition to Adobe’s expanding partner base.

Adobe’s NVIDIA Deal to Boost AI Prowess

Adobe’s latest partnership with NVIDIA will accelerate AI-powered creation, production and personalization, including the delivery of next-generation Firefly models and agentic workflows. ADBE will upgrade its Firefly models, powered by NVIDIA technologies like CUDA-X, NeMo libraries and Cosmos open models.



The upgradation will result in higher precision, control and quality in AI-generated content, which is expected to be beneficial for enterprise-grade creative workflows. The integration of NVIDIA’s Nemotron open models and Agent Toolkit software will enable AI agents to autonomously create, edit and optimize content, as well as maintain continuous workflows, including campaign creation, personalization and production.



Adobe and NVIDIA will bring together a 3D Digital Twin for marketing content automation, powered by NVIDIA Omniverse. It will be used for product visualization, marketing campaigns and virtual try-ons, which will benefit from consistent branding, faster content generation and enhanced customer experiences. AI will be embedded across major tools like Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Acrobat, Frame.io and Adobe Experience Platform, with smarter search, better automation and faster rendering.



The collaboration with NVIDIA will benefit Adobe in terms of high-value enterprise subscriptions and long-term contracts, thereby strengthening its recurring revenue model. Annualized recurring revenues hit $26.06 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2026. Adobe still targets ARR growth of 10.2% for fiscal 2026, driven by an innovative, AI-powered portfolio, expanding enterprise adoption and a large market opportunity.



For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, Adobe expects total revenues between $6.43 billion and $6.48 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $6.46 billion, indicating 9.9% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

Adobe Faces Tough Competition in the AI Domain

ADBE’s AI business is minuscule compared with Microsoft and Alphabet.



Microsoft capitalizes on AI business momentum and Copilot adoption alongside accelerating Azure cloud infrastructure expansion. MSFT has strategically embedded AI capabilities throughout its entire product ecosystem, from Azure AI services to Copilot features in Office 365 and Dynamics applications. The company's substantial investment in OpenAI provides exclusive access to leading-edge language models, creating a significant competitive moat in enterprise AI adoption.



Alphabet’s focus on leveraging AI to drive growth is a key catalyst. AI is heavily infused across its offerings, including Search and Google Cloud. AI Overviews and AI Mode are driving overall queries and commercial queries, thereby boosting monetization opportunities. The launch of personal intelligence in AI Mode in Search and the Gemini app bodes well for Alphabet’s prospects. Google Cloud is benefiting from strong generative AI adoption due to leading models, including Gemini, Imagen, Veo, Chirp and Lyria. More than 120,000 enterprises are currently using Gemini. Alphabet’s expanding AI infrastructure is helping it win enterprise clients.

ADBE’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Adobe shares have lost 29.7% year to date (YTD), underperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s 4% decline.

Adobe Stock Lags Sector



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ADBE stock is trading at a discount, as suggested by a Value Score of B.



In terms of forward 12-month price/sales, Adobe shares are trading at a lower multiple of 3.77 compared with the broader sector’s 6.05.

ADBE Stock Is Cheap



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings is currently pegged at $23.46 per share, down by a penny over the past 30 days, suggesting 12% growth from the figure reported in fiscal 2025.



Adobe Inc. Price and Consensus

Adobe Inc. price-consensus-chart | Adobe Inc. Quote

Adobe currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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