Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest close session, Adobe Systems (ADBE) was down 3.66% at $244.10. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.09%.

The software maker's stock has dropped by 1% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Adobe Systems in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on June 11, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $5.83, marking a 15.22% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.46 billion, up 9.94% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $23.51 per share and revenue of $26.06 billion, which would represent changes of +12.27% and +9.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Adobe Systems. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Adobe Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Adobe Systems has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.78 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.81 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that ADBE currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.8. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Computer - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.47 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, finds itself in the bottom 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Adobe Inc. (ADBE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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