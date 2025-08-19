Adobe Systems (ADBE) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Adobe Systems (ADBE) ended the recent trading session at $361.03, demonstrating a +1.06% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.46%.

The stock of software maker has fallen by 2.84% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.49%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Adobe Systems in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on September 11, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $5.17, showcasing a 11.18% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $5.9 billion, reflecting a 9.01% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

ADBE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $20.63 per share and revenue of $23.55 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12% and +9.49%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Adobe Systems. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Adobe Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Adobe Systems has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.31 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 26.93, so one might conclude that Adobe Systems is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that ADBE has a PEG ratio of 1.39 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ADBE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.05 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, finds itself in the top 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

