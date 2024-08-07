Adobe Stock Is Fairly Valued for Long-Term Investors

Adobe (ADBE), the world leader in creative software, is fairly valued based on my analysis and has the potential for high growth in the coming years. This article will highlight the main factors that make me bullish on ADBE stock.

The company is cleverly adopting AI to improve its software offerings, and its foothold in creative solutions remains strong. Also, Adobe fosters a strong community of users worldwide, ensuring income stability for the future. Although there’s stiff competition from other big-tech companies in non-creative areas, the stock could still achieve a 12-month CAGR of 14% with low volatility risk.

Adobe Is Integrating AI in Creative Solutions

The first important factor is Adobe’s successful implementation of AI and its impressive creative cloud suite. The company’s strategic focus on integrating AI into its product offerings with Its generative AI model, Firefly, has been well-received, leading to increased Creative Cloud subscriber upgrades. This has positioned Adobe at the forefront of the rapidly growing AI market, which is projected to reach $970B by 2032. In addition, AI has made Adobe’s products significantly better, including major iterations of flagship software like Photoshop.

Adobe has built industry-standard software tools catering to creative and professional needs. These include Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Premiere Pro, After Effects, and Acrobat. This feature, integrated into the Creative Cloud suite, the world’s most comprehensive creative software offering, gives Adobe a clear edge over competitors.

In many respects, Adobe software is considered the industry standard for most high-profile creative use cases. It is so well respected that it is widely taught in design schools and universities, fostering a large, active community of users.

I am particularly bullish about Adobe because its subscription-based revenue model provides predictability, frequent updates, and accessibility. In other words, this model is good for shareholders and investors, who can expect relative stability in stock price growth compared to firms that rely more on one-off sales.

Adobe Is Fairly Valued, With High Margins

Another important factor that makes me bullish is Adobe’s financial standings. The company is valued at a 47 P/E ratio, lower than its 10-year average of 53. However, it is worth noting that despite the favorable valuation, it is still high. Furthermore, its revenue and earnings growth rates have contracted somewhat over the past 10 years, so the stock could be deemed slightly overvalued.

Furthermore, Adobe has very high margins, including a net margin of 25%. This is not uncommon for software companies of its size and stature, but it is still very impressive, especially as its gross margin is nearing 90%. Also, Adobe has no issues retaining profitability, having recorded a profit for decades.

Lastly, because of its fair valuation, Wall Street estimates that it will achieve 13.5% EPS growth for Fiscal 2025 and 15.5% EPS growth for Fiscal 2026. According to my estimation, the stock is likely to reach a CAGR of roughly 14% over the next 12 months.

Adobe Faces Competition, Especially in Enterprise Management

If something can hit Adobe’s future margins, is its fierce competition In non-creative areas from established players like Salesforce (CRM), Google (GOOGL), and Oracle (ORCL) in digital marketing and analytics. However, Adobe has built a unique and long-standing user infrastructure that can sustain even the toughest of rivals. But there are growing cheaper alternatives, like Canva, which are beginning to pose a threat to its less advanced customer base, for now though, there’s no genuine risk from small design companies.

What Does Wall Street Say About Adobe?

According to Wall Street, Adobe offers 16% upside potential, with the average analyst price target being $612. This is based on 22 Buy ratings, five Hold ratings, and two Sell ratings.

This helps to reinforce my own Buy thesis, and there is perhaps an opportunity for the stock to outperform my expected 14% 12-month price CAGR quite significantly, especially if Wall Street’s $700 price target is met.

Takeaway: Adobe Is a Long-Term Buy

Based on the reasons specified above, including its successful AI integration, comprehensive design offerings, and subscription-based revenue model, I am bullish on Adobe stock and think it is a long-term buy. The company is well-managed, and its creative solutions are second to none and difficult to compete with. Despite risks in its enterprise management segments, I think Adobe’s fair valuation at this time and Wall Street estimates mean it is worth allocating to. Due to its low volatility nature, I think a larger allocation is warranted.

