Adobe Sees AI Traction, but Is It Enough to Get the Stock Moving Higher?

In what has been a common theme over the past couple of years, Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) reported solid quarterly results, but the stock sold off with investors seemingly left wanting more from the maker of Photoshop and Acrobat. The stock is now down more than 10% on the year and has been running in place over the past five years.

Let's take a close look at Adobe's results to see if there is anything that can get the stock moving in the right direction.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

AI in focus

Adobe called artificial intelligence (AI) an accelerant that is leading to increased interest in creative storytelling. The company is trying to benefit from this trend with its generative AI platform Firefly. The platform lets users generate images, video, audio, and vector content through simple natural language prompts while giving users a high level of creative control.

What helps differentiate Firefly is its flexibility and IP protection. Adobe is combining its own commercially safe AI models with third-party tools from companies like OpenAI and Google to give users flexibility without sacrificing IP protection. This is important because commercial users don't want to get sued for IP infringement. Firefly also integrates directly with Adobe's Creative Cloud programs, like Photoshop, to allow users to edit AI-generated content with its creative tools.

Its new Firefly app is also proving to be a strong growth driver by helping bring new users to the Adobe ecosystem. During the quarter, the company saw a 30% sequential jump in first-time subscribers.

Adobe is also targeting business professionals and consumers by integrating AI into its Document Cloud and Express platforms. Users can now use AI tools in these platforms to do such things as identify buying behaviors in market research documents and then use that information to create a better TikTok marketing video in Express.

This strategy is gaining traction. Monthly active users for Acrobat and Express combined grew more than 25% year over year, reaching 700 million. Express adoption within Acrobat surged 11x year over year, while subscription revenue for the segment climbed 15%, fueled by strong uptake among students, small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), and large enterprises. Express alone added 8,000 new business customers in the quarter, including major names like Microsoft, Workday, and the NFL.

This all helped Adobe achieve record quarterly revenue of $5.87 billion, up 11% year over year. This was solidly ahead of its prior guidance for revenue of between $5.63 billion to $5.68 billion. Its adjusted earnings per share (EPS), meanwhile, climbed 13% to $5.06, ahead of its $4.95 to $5.00 guidance.

Among individual segments, Digital Media, which is home to both its Creative and Document Cloud businesses, saw revenue rise 11% to $4.35 billion. Digital Media annualized recurring revenue (ARR) climbed 12% to of $18.09 billion.

Adobe's Digital Experience segment, which provides digital analytics and online marketing services, saw revenue rise by 10% to $1.46 billion, with digital experience subscription revenue climbing 11% to $1.33 billion. Adobe GenStudio for performance marketing continues to be a growth driver.

Looking ahead, Adobe raised its full-year outlook, which can be seen in the table below.

Metric Fiscal Year 2025 Forecast (December and March) Fiscal Year 2025 Forecast (June) Revenue $23.3 billion to $23.55 billion $23.5 billion to $23.6 billion Digital Media segment revenue $17.25 billion to $17.4 billion $17.45 billion to $17.5 billion Digital Experience segment revenue $5.8 billion to $5.9 billion $5.8 billion to $5.9 billion Adjusted earnings per share $20.20 to $20.50 $20.50 to $20.70

Data source: Adobe earnings releases.

For its fiscal third quarter, meanwhile, it provided the following forecast.

Metric Fiscal Q3 Forecast Revenue $5.875 billion to $5.925 billion Digital Media segment revenue $4.37 billion to $4.4 billion Digital Experience segment revenue $1.45 billion to $1.47 billion Adjusted earnings per share $5.15 to $5.20

Is the stock a rebound candidate?

Adobe is seeing solid growth from its AI initiatives, but they really haven't helped accelerate revenue growth. The company has really settled into being a consistent 10% to 12% revenue grower the past couple of years. At this point, that's what really should be expected.

From a valuation standpoint, the stock currently trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 17 times fiscal year 2026 analyst estimates and a forward price/earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of near 0.75. A PEG below 1 is generally considered undervalued, and software subscription businesses often get premium valuations due to their recurring revenue streams.

While Adobe isn't likely to turn into a high-powered growth stock, it looks attractively valued for what it is. I don't see an immediate catalyst for the stock, but at its current valuation, not a lot needs to go right to start getting it moving.

Should you invest $1,000 in Adobe right now?

Before you buy stock in Adobe, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Adobe wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $653,702!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $870,207!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 988% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 172% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 9, 2025

Geoffrey Seiler has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adobe, Microsoft, and Workday. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.