Adobe Reports Record Q3 Revenue

Adobe(NASDAQ:ADBE) reported third-quarter 2025 earnings on September 11, 2025, achieving record revenue of $5.99 billion, up 10% year over year (YoY), and non-GAAP EPS of $5.31, up 14% YoY (non-GAAP). Artificial Intelligence (AI) products and integrations drove over $5 billion in AI-influenced annual recurring revenue (ARR), with AI-first product ARR surpassing the $250 million full-year target for fiscal year 2025 one quarter early. The following insights examine specific segments of growth, execution in enabling AI differentiation, and enterprise adoption driving long-term competitive positioning.

AI-first products accelerate Adobe’s ARR growth

AI-influenced ARR rose from over $3.5 billion at the close of fiscal year 2024 to surpassing $5 billion, with new AI-first offerings such as Firefly, Acrobat AI Assistant, and GenStudio for performance marketing exceeding the $250 million ARR target for fiscal year 2025 by the third quarter. Notably, GenStudio’s key components now exceed $1 billion in ARR and are growing over 25% YoY in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. Robust usage metrics include a total generative count of 29 billion and nearly 40% quarter-over-quarter growth in video generations.

"Adobe is the leader in the AI creative application category. Our AI influenced ARR has now surpassed $5 billion up from over $3.5 billion exiting fiscal year 2024 and we've already surpassed our full year AI first ending ARR target. Given our customer focused growth strategy, product innovation, and strong go to market execution and the momentum in our business we're pleased to once again raise our FY 2025 revenue and EPS targets."

-- Shantanu Narayen, Chair and CEO

AI-first revenue and rapid adoption across product lines strengthen the growth trajectory and increase Adobe’s ability to set higher guidance, signifying a durable pivot to scalable monetization from generative and automation capabilities.

Adobe integrates third-party and proprietary AI models for Creative Cloud moat

With harmonize features quickly becoming some of the most used in-app, Creative Cloud Pro, which integrates Adobe’s Firefly and a growing roster of third-party models, is driving strong migration and retention. The strategy emphasizes interoperability, workflow depth, and commercial safety as product differentiation versus single-channel competitors.

"the magic is clearly in our application. Because we can take all of the models that exist, and integrate that within our interface. And that's a a nontrivial task. Of what we have done to build. That was actually the rationale for building Firefly. Because we understand whether they're diffusion or transformer models. Better than I think anybody can in the creative application. So I wouldn't underestimate the amount of magic that we have to do to make it look as seamless as it has."

-- Shantanu Narayen, Chair and CEO

The integration of multi-model AI into core workflows cements Adobe’s platform stickiness, protecting against competitive incursions from advertising platforms and enabling differentiated creative productivity for both individual and enterprise customers.

Enterprise adoption and cross-cloud expansion drive Experience segment momentum

AEP and apps ending ARR grew over 40% YoY within the Digital Experience segment, cross-cloud deals grew over 60% YoY in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. More than 40% of Adobe’s top 50 enterprise accounts have doubled their ARR spend since the start of fiscal year 2023, demonstrating deepening customer reliance across creative, marketing, and data platforms. New products such as the LLM (large language model) optimizer are being adopted internally and released for broader enterprise use.

"We launched the first phase of AEP agent orchestrator Q3. Empowering businesses to build, manage, orchestrate AI agents from Adobe and third parties. These capabilities power the data insights agent and product support agent which are generally available now and add to our growing portfolio of agents. Our newest innovation is Adobe LLM optimizer, available in early access. As customers and prospects increasingly turn to generative AIs search and assistance for brand discovery, LLM optimizer help shape how brands show up in results which is driving influence, visibility, and qualified traffic."

-- Anil Chakravarthy, President of Digital Experience

Deep agentic integrations and LLM-driven product launches expand Adobe’s ability to serve enterprise-scale content, advertising, and customer experience orchestration needs, creating high switching costs and stickier, multi-product relationships.

Looking Ahead

Management raised full-year revenue guidance to $23.65 billion-$23.7 billion and non-GAAP EPS to $20.8-$20.85, increasing the Digital Media ARR growth target to 11.3% YoY. For the fourth quarter, Adobe projects total revenue of $6.075 billion-$6.125 billion and a non-GAAP operating margin of approximately 45.5%. The company emphasized continued innovation at the upcoming Adobe MAX event, providing no specific targets beyond fiscal year 2025.

This article was created using Large Language Models (LLMs) based on The Motley Fool's insights and investing approach. It has been reviewed by our AI quality control systems. Since LLMs cannot (currently) own stocks, it has no positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adobe. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.