Adobe Reports AI-Fueled Earnings Beat

Here's our initial take on Adobe's (NASDAQ: ADBE) financial report.

Key Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2025 Change vs. Expectations Revenue $5.31 billion $5.87 billion 11% Beat Earnings per share (adjusted) $4.48 $5.06 13% Beat Operating cash flow $1.94 billion $2.19 billion 13% n/a Digital Media annual recurring revenue $16.14 billion $18.09 billion 12% n/a

Strong Revenue Growth, AI Progress

In its fiscal second quarter, Adobe reported 11% year-over-year revenue growth to $5.87 billion, which is the company's all-time high for a single quarter. The business generated $2.15 billion in free cash flow for the quarter, an excellent 37% free cash flow margin.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Adobe operates its business in two segments: Digital Media and Digital Experience. Digital Media includes Adobe's signature Creative Cloud subscription product (Acrobat, Photoshop, Illustrator, etc.), and Digital Experience includes the company's Experience Cloud that is designed to help businesses manage their customer experiences. Both sides of the business grew at a double-digit year-over-year pace.

Within the business, most of the statistics look impressive. Acrobat link sharing monthly active users grew more than 20% year over year, and use of generative AI features in Adobe Express tripled. Adobe's Firefly app saw traffic rise by 30% sequentially with paid subscriptions roughly doubling.

Looking ahead, Adobe is expecting third quarter revenue in the range of $5.875 billion to $5.925 billion, which would represent another new company record, and adjusted EPS in a range of $5.15 to $5.20. Both are above analyst expectations. The company's full-year forecast is also slightly ahead of the consensus.

Immediate Market Reaction

The initial market reaction to Adobe's earnings report was volatile. The stock jumped as much as 6% in the moments following the earnings release, but quickly ran out of steam and settled a bit lower. As of 4:25 p.m., Adobe's stock was down by about 1.3% in after hours trading.

It's not totally clear why the stock is under pressure. The company beat expectations on the top and bottom lines and also raised its guidance. However, the stock had already rebounded 25% from its April lows in just over two months, and while the company beat expectations, it was slight.

It's worth noting that this reaction is before management's conference call, scheduled later in the afternoon. Depending on what is said, the call could certainly move the stock in one direction or another.

What to Watch

Adobe has been investing aggressively in building out the AI capabilities of its product, so looking forward, investors will likely want to see these efforts result in a strong growth rate. However, with Adobe's stock trading for less than 20 times forward earnings estimates and revenue growth that's already in the double digits, any acceleration in growth could be a major catalyst for the stock.

Helpful Resources

Should you invest $1,000 in Adobe right now?

Before you buy stock in Adobe, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Adobe wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $657,871!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $875,479!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 998% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 174% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 9, 2025

Matt Frankel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adobe. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.