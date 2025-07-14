Adobe Raises 2025 Earnings View: Is It on Track to Deliver Results?

Adobe’s ADBE focus on infusing AI into its products is boosting prospects. The company raised its full-year earnings guidance to $20.50-$20.70 per share from $20.20-$20.50, following impressive second-quarter fiscal 2025 results. This upgraded outlook implies nearly 12% year-over-year growth.



The company’s optimism is driven by momentum across its Digital Media and Digital Experience segments. The continued adoption of AI-powered tools, such as Firefly, Acrobat AI Assistant, and GenStudio, is enhancing product value, driving deeper user engagement, and expanding Adobe’s recurring revenue base, resulting in a 12% year-over-year increase in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) in the fiscal second quarter.



Adobe’s confidence is driven by strong financial discipline. The company generated $2.19 billion in operating cash flow and reported $19.69 billion in remaining performance obligations, with 67% expected to be recognized within a year. These metrics provide a strong foundation to continue investing in innovation while supporting profitability.



Adobe’s disciplined execution, deepening AI adoption and reliable recurring revenue base position the company well to achieve or even beat its 2025 earnings goal.

ADBE Faces Competition From Key Rivals

Autodesk’s ADSK core strength lies in its specialized 3D design tools like AutoCAD and Maya, serving the architecture, engineering and manufacturing sectors. Autodesk's robust cloud-based platforms, including BIM 360 and Fusion Lifecycle, support strong subscription growth. With rising demand for CAD and AEC solutions, Autodesk is well-positioned for sustained revenue expansion, though its premium pricing limits mass-market appeal compared to Adobe’s broader, more accessible creative suite.



Microsoft's MSFT competitive edge over Adobe lies in its dominance across cloud infrastructure and AI-powered productivity tools. With Azure’s rapid expansion and the growing adoption of Microsoft 365 Copilot, Microsoft offers deeper enterprise integration and workflow automation. While Adobe leads in creative software, Microsoft’s broader ecosystem, AI leadership and diversified revenue base position it as a more comprehensive platform for enterprise digital transformation.

Adobe’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Adobe shares have lost 18.2% year to date, while the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector has returned 7.5% and the Computer-Software industry has risen 16.8%.

ADBE YTD Price Return Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Adobe stock is currently trading at a forward 12-month Price/Sales of 6.19X compared with the Computer and Technology sector’s 6.6X. Adobe has a Value Score of C.

ADBE Forward 12-Month P/S Ratio



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADBE’s earnings is pegged at $20.63 per share for fiscal 2025, reflecting year-over-year growth of 12%. The consensus mark for earnings estimates for fiscal 2025 has been revised upward by 1.3% over the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Adobe currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

