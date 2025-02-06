Adobe Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ADBE usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Adobe. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 37% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $358,969, and 3 are calls, amounting to $101,690.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $410.0 to $920.0 for Adobe during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Adobe's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Adobe's whale trades within a strike price range from $410.0 to $920.0 in the last 30 days.

Adobe Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADBE PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $480.75 $476.0 $480.75 $920.00 $144.2K 0 3 ADBE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $31.85 $21.85 $26.6 $420.00 $79.8K 622 0 ADBE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $9.05 $8.7 $8.9 $440.00 $58.6K 793 120 ADBE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $9.05 $8.7 $8.88 $440.00 $48.3K 793 54 ADBE CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $36.5 $36.4 $36.5 $455.00 $43.8K 65 12

About Adobe

Adobe provides content creation, document management, and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing, and engaging with compelling content multiple operating systems, devices, and media. The company operates with three segments: digital media content creation, digital experience for marketing solutions, and publishing for legacy products (less than 5% of revenue).

In light of the recent options history for Adobe, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Adobe's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 424,558, the price of ADBE is up by 0.21%, reaching $438.54. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 34 days from now. Expert Opinions on Adobe

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $475.0.

An analyst from Deutsche Bank downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $475.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Adobe options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

