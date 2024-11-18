Adobe Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in ADBE often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Adobe. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 22% bullish and 55% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $109,500, and 8 calls, totaling $702,999.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $440.0 and $570.0 for Adobe, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Adobe options trades today is 407.38 with a total volume of 771.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Adobe's big money trades within a strike price range of $440.0 to $570.0 over the last 30 days.

Adobe Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADBE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $22.0 $21.75 $22.0 $525.00 $244.2K 359 0 ADBE CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $21.85 $17.35 $17.4 $520.00 $173.9K 547 100 ADBE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/22/24 $4.25 $2.83 $3.65 $492.50 $109.5K 63 300 ADBE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $141.4 $133.0 $137.17 $440.00 $68.5K 435 2 ADBE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $28.3 $27.5 $27.5 $500.00 $55.0K 932 22

About Adobe

Adobe provides content creation, document management, and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing, and engaging with compelling content multiple operating systems, devices, and media. The company operates with three segments: digital media content creation, digital experience for marketing solutions, and publishing for legacy products (less than 5% of revenue).

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Adobe, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Adobe's Current Market Status With a volume of 163,482, the price of ADBE is down -0.41% at $501.31. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 23 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Adobe, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

