Adobe Leads 3 Big Buyback Programs Worth Up to 25% of Market Cap

Several large-cap stocks across tech and financials recently announced massive buyback authorizations.

The world’s largest name in creative software has seen its stock price tank. Its new $25 billion buyback plan suggests it sees significant value in shares. Meanwhile, large but under-covered financial stocks are poised to continue reducing their share counts, providing a tailwind for per-share metrics.

Adobe Buyback Capacity Soars to 24% of Its Market Capitalization

The market has battered shares of software giant Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) over the past year. Overall, the stock is down more than 40% from its 52-week high and is down more than 30% in 2026. Artificial intelligence (AI) disruption fears have been the primary driver of the stock’s decline, with the market questioning the company’s future growth. Specifically, investors see tools like “Claude Design” as competitive threats to Adobe.

Still, Adobe’s growth is holding up right now, with the company posting revenue increases of between 10% and 12% over the past several quarters. This is generally in line with growth seen in 2023 and 2024.

With shares down significantly, Adobe just announced a massive $25 billion share buyback program. The company notes this program is a “direct expression of confidence” in its cash flow generation and underscores its long-term optimism ahead. This program is equal to a whopping 24% of Adobe’s market capitalization, which has now fallen to around $103 billion.

In relation to company value, buyback programs of this size are rare, especially for huge names like Adobe.

With this, the company is making a statement, likely seeing the drawdown in its share price as overdone. Still, it's unlikely the market will move to reflect Adobe’s view quickly. The firm will need to prove the resilience of its business over time to change this.

Synchrony’s Huge Buyback Authorization Can Lower Share Count Even Further

On the other hand, Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) has performed admirably. The stock has delivered a total return of about 20% since the start of 2025, essentially in line with the S&P 500 Index. The company has become a significant player in the branded credit card space. This involves working with brands to develop their own credit cards, which provide rewards to consumers.

Notably, Synchrony’s purchase volume hit $43 billion in Q1 2026, a first-quarter record for the company. The credit quality of consumers who use Synchrony’s cards is also improving. Net charge-offs, or the percentage of the company’s loans that it will not recover, fell by nearly 100 basis points to 5.42%. This is the fourth quarter in a row of net charge-off improvement, showing that consumers continue to pay off a greater percentage of their loans.

Synchrony has also returned capital to shareholders at a prolific pace. Overall, the firm has spent $25.2 billion on buybacks and dividends since 2016. This has allowed the firm to lower its outstanding share count by nearly 60%. The company is strongly indicating that this trend will continue, recently announcing a $6.5 billion buyback program. This is equal to just under 25% of its approximately $26 billion market capitalization.

Arch Capital: Unique Insurance Provider Boosts Authorization to $3.1 Billion

Last up is Arch Capital (NASDAQ: ACGL). Shares have delivered a modest return near 5% since the start of 2025 and are essentially flat in 2026. The firm provides specialty insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance. Specialty insurance focuses on providing coverage outside of common areas, such as life, home, or cars. Examples may include medical malpractice insurance or customized insurance for unique situations.

Because fewer insurance companies compete in these markets, Arch can potentially generate higher margins by offering coverage. Their value proposition rests on being able to underwrite these unique risks well, capturing demand in less-competitive areas of the market.

The firm put up some impressive metrics in its latest quarter, with after-tax operating income rising by 26% to $1.1 billion. Its full-year 2025 after-tax operating income of $3.7 billion was a record high.

The company also spent $1.9 billion on buybacks in 2025, a significant figure compared to its market capitalization near $34 billion. Now, the company has added more firepower to its buyback chest, increasing its authorization to $3.1 billion. This is equal to around 9% of the company’s market capitalization. Although not as massive as that of Adobe and Synchrony, this program is still very large compared to most authorizations. It gives the firm substantial ability to continue lowering its outstanding share count, which has fallen approximately 5% over the past year.

Adobe: Analysts Remain Optimistic, But Targets Are Moving in the Wrong Direction

Among this group, Adobe is the most interesting name going forward and may be one of the more intriguing stocks in the market. The company has long been a dominant force in creative design software. If the firm can prove that AI disruption fears are overblown, there could be significant value in Adobe stock.

Wall Street analysts have a generally positive outlook. The MarketBeat consensus price target near $340 implies more than 40% upside in shares. However, targets fell meaningfully after the company’s last earnings report. Updated targets average approximately $322.

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