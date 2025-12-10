Markets
ADBE

Adobe Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q4

December 10, 2025 — 04:23 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Adobe Inc. (ADBE) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.856 billion, or $4.45 per share. This compares with $1.683 billion, or $3.79 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Adobe Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.294 billion or $5.50 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.5% to $6.194 billion from $5.606 billion last year.

Adobe Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.856 Bln. vs. $1.683 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.45 vs. $3.79 last year. -Revenue: $6.194 Bln vs. $5.606 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $5.85 to $5.90 Next quarter revenue guidance: $6.25 - $6.30 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ADBE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.