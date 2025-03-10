ADOBE Earnings Preview: Recent $ADBE Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ADOBE ($ADBE) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $5,770,688,484 and earnings of $5.07 per share.

ADOBE Insider Trading Activity

ADOBE insiders have traded $ADBE stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADBE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHANTANU NARAYEN (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $13,039,414 .

. SCOTT BELSKY (Chief Strategy Officer & EVP) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 7,455 shares for an estimated $3,420,920 .

. DANIEL DURN (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,500 shares for an estimated $3,350,328 .

. DAVID A RICKS purchased 2,250 shares for an estimated $998,946

JILLIAN FORUSZ (SVP & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,010 shares for an estimated $473,553 .

. AMY BANSE sold 606 shares for an estimated $333,300

ADOBE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,231 institutional investors add shares of ADOBE stock to their portfolio, and 1,486 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ADOBE Government Contracts

We have seen $51,209 of award payments to $ADBE over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

ADOBE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ADBE stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADBE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

