ADOBE Earnings Preview: Recent $ADBE Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ADOBE ($ADBE) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $5,770,688,484 and earnings of $5.07 per share.
ADOBE Insider Trading Activity
ADOBE insiders have traded $ADBE stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADBE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SHANTANU NARAYEN (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $13,039,414.
- SCOTT BELSKY (Chief Strategy Officer & EVP) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 7,455 shares for an estimated $3,420,920.
- DANIEL DURN (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,500 shares for an estimated $3,350,328.
- DAVID A RICKS purchased 2,250 shares for an estimated $998,946
- JILLIAN FORUSZ (SVP & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,010 shares for an estimated $473,553.
- AMY BANSE sold 606 shares for an estimated $333,300
ADOBE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,231 institutional investors add shares of ADOBE stock to their portfolio, and 1,486 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 2,903,393 shares (-46.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,291,080,799
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,104,326 shares (+5.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $935,751,685
- FMR LLC removed 2,023,001 shares (-20.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $899,588,084
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,409,625 shares (-56.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $626,832,045
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP removed 1,386,710 shares (-52.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $616,642,202
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC removed 1,143,436 shares (-62.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $508,463,120
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 1,041,513 shares (+82528.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $463,140,000
ADOBE Government Contracts
We have seen $51,209 of award payments to $ADBE over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- SOPFTWARE: $31,290
- USAID/SA - 09 X ADOBE MONTHLY RENEWAL SUBSCRIPTION AND 1 X NEW ADOBE LICENSE FOR ANGOLA.: $10,200
- SOFTWARE: $9,718
ADOBE Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ADBE stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADBE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 02/12, 12/24, 11/20 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
- SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $50,000 on 10/29.
