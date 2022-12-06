Adobe Cuts 100 Jobs : Report

(RTTNews) - Adobe Inc. (ADBE) has cut about 100 jobs to reduce its expenses, Bloomberg reported.

Adobe's workforce reductions are smaller than the thousands announced by other technology companies, including Amazon.com Inc., HP Inc.

Adobe reportedly said it is not doing company-wide layoffs and it is still hiring for critical roles.

The company reportedly also said it shifted some employees to positions that support critical initiatives" and wiped out "a small number" of other jobs.

