Markets
ADBE

Adobe Cuts 100 Jobs : Report

December 06, 2022 — 08:59 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Adobe Inc. (ADBE) has cut about 100 jobs to reduce its expenses, Bloomberg reported.

Adobe's workforce reductions are smaller than the thousands announced by other technology companies, including Amazon.com Inc., HP Inc.

Adobe reportedly said it is not doing company-wide layoffs and it is still hiring for critical roles.

The company reportedly also said it shifted some employees to positions that support critical initiatives" and wiped out "a small number" of other jobs.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ADBE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.