Adobe Announces $25 Bln Stock Repurchase Authorization

(RTTNews) - Adobe (ADBE) announced that its board has approved a new stock repurchase authorization, granting the company authority to repurchase up to $25 billion in common stock through April 30, 2030. The program is designed to return value to Adobe's stockholders, minimize dilution from stock issuances, and reduce share count over time. Under the program, the company may repurchase shares in the open market and enter into structured repurchase agreements with third parties.

"Returning meaningful capital to stockholders while continuing to invest aggressively in innovation speaks to the durability of Adobe's business model and strategy to leverage AI to amplify creativity, scale reach and deliver impactful experiences," said Dan Durn, executive vice president and CFO, Adobe.

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