Markets
ADBE

Adobe Announces $25 Bln Stock Repurchase Authorization

April 22, 2026 — 12:21 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Adobe (ADBE) announced that its board has approved a new stock repurchase authorization, granting the company authority to repurchase up to $25 billion in common stock through April 30, 2030. The program is designed to return value to Adobe's stockholders, minimize dilution from stock issuances, and reduce share count over time. Under the program, the company may repurchase shares in the open market and enter into structured repurchase agreements with third parties.

"Returning meaningful capital to stockholders while continuing to invest aggressively in innovation speaks to the durability of Adobe's business model and strategy to leverage AI to amplify creativity, scale reach and deliver impactful experiences," said Dan Durn, executive vice president and CFO, Adobe.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ADBE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.