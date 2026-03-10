Adobe and 4 Other Popular Earnings Charts This Week

Earnings season is winding down but there are still prominent technology companies, retailers, restaurants, and industrials reporting. This week, the technology companies to watch are Oracle and Adobe. Both stocks have been struggling.

The retailers have been hit or miss. While there have been many earnings beats, fiscal year guidance has been more conservative. And now there is the Iran War to factor in. Will the consumer get cautious?

Three Earnings All-Stars This Week

It’s not easy to beat every quarter, or nearly every quarter, for years. But three of these featured companies have done just that.

How do you get a perfect five-year earnings surprise track record? The company must have good communication with the covering analysts. Everyone must be on the same page about the business.

And then the company has to actually execute.

Will these companies do it again this quarter?

Adobe and 4 Other Popular Earnings Charts

1. The Campbell’s Company (CPB) is an earnings all-star. It has only missed once in the last 5 years, and it was back in 2021. That’s impressive. However, Campbell’s shares are near 5-year lows as earnings have fallen. Earnings are expected to fall 18.5% this year. Campbell’s is cheap, with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.4. Will Campbell’s beat again?

2. Dollar General Corp. (DG) has beat on earnings 4 quarters in a row. Shares of Dollar General are up 10% year-to-date as its customers are looking for value and affordability. Earnings are expected to rise 10.5% this year. Dollar General has a forward P/E of 20.5. It is not a cheap stock. Will Dollar General beat again?

3. Adobe Inc. (ADBE) is an earnings all-star. It hasn’t missed in 5 years. That’s very impressive. But the shares are down big this year anyway. Adobe has sunk 22% year-to-date. Earnings are expected to rise 11.9% this year. Will Adobe shares turn around after this report?

4. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) has beat 5 quarters in a row. Makeup, fragrance, and skincare are back. Shares of Ulta Beauty hit a new all-time high in 2026 and are up 82.6% year-to-date. It isn’t cheap. Ulta Beauty has a forward P/E of 22.7. Will Ulta see a new high on another beat?

5. Lennar Corp. (LEN) has missed 3 quarters in a row. This homebuilder is expected to see earnings decline 20% in 2026. Lennar’s earnings have been down each year since 2023. Shares of Lennar have fallen 21.2% over the last year. Is it a deal? Lennar trades with a forward P/E of 15.7. Will Lennar finally beat this quarter?

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of Ulta Beauty in her personal portfolio.]

