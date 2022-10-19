Adobe (ADBE) Unveils AI-Aided Features to Attract Creators

Adobe ADBE integrated advanced AI-powered capabilities into Adobe Express and Creative Cloud to automate and streamline creative users’ work.

With the new AI-enabled features, users can seamlessly use popular Creative Cloud apps like Photo Restoration (beta), Select People and Quick Actions.

ADBE enhanced Photoshop with key features, including Selection Improvements, One-Click Detail and Fill, and iPad Remove. Also, Adobe added Remove Background, Recommended Templates, Front Recommendations and Refine Cutout capabilities to Adobe Express. Features like Masking Selection, Select Objects, Adaptive Presets and Content-Aware Remove were added to Adobe Lightroom.

Adobe introduced Premiere Pro Auto Color, Remix and After Effects Scene Edit Detection capabilities to Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects, while Adobe Substance 3D AI-Enhanced Materials feature was added to Adobe Substance.

In addition to releasing the aforesaid features, ADBE announced plans to build creator-centric Generative AI offerings by using its Content Authenticity Initiative to ensure transparency of the digital content. The recent move aims to help creative users have control over their style and work.

On the back of these recent initiatives, Adobe thrives to gain momentum among creative users, which in turn, will contribute to Adobe Creative Cloud’s revenues.

Creative Cloud generated revenues of $2.63 billion in the fiscal third quarter 2022, up 11% on a year-over-year basis.

Efforts to Boost Adobe Creative Cloud

Adobe is consistently bringing innovative capabilities to strengthen the portfolio of Adobe Creative Cloud offerings. The recent efforts are a step in that direction.

This apart, ADBE enhanced Substance 3D Collection with advanced tools like Substance 3D Sampler and Substance 3D Modeler to help brands create immersive gaming and metaverse experiences.

Adobe introduced collaboration tools within Adobe Creative Cloud and Document Cloud to help creators enhance their work across multiple platforms.

We believe that the strength in Adobe Creative Cloud features is constantly aiding ADBE in winning customers and retaining the old ones.

Strength in Digital Media Segment

With advanced functionalities, Adobe Creative Cloud is continuously strengthening Adobe’s Digital Media Segment, which became integral to it.

Apart from Creative Cloud, the growing adoption of Adobe Sign and rising demand for Premiere Pro and Frame.io owing to the growing momentum in video production remain a tailwind.

Also, solid momentum across the Acrobat ecosystem and strength in integrated workflows among Acrobat Desktop, Acrobat Web and Adobe Express are driving the underlined segment.

Adobe expects the Digital Media segment’s revenues to grow 10% in fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.

