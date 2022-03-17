Adobe (ADBE) Partners BMW Group for Experience Cloud Services

Adobe ADBE has extended its partnership with BMW Group in a bid to digitally transform BMW’s sales and marketing division.

BMW Group — including its four brands BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad — is using the Adobe Experience Cloud to offer customers with seamless online and offline experiences like customized vehicles, doorstep delivery and personalized post-purchase services.

Also, BMW will be able to offer personalized and relevant recommendations to its customers on the back of Experience Cloud’s data-driven capabilities.

Apart from Experience Cloud, BMW Group utilizes Adobe Acrobat, Adobe Acrobat Sign, and Adobe Creative Cloud for Enterprise.

By leveraging Adobe’s advanced technological products, BMW aims to sell one-fourth of all its vehicles online within the next three years.

We note that the recent collaboration with BMW has added strength to Adobe’s customer base. Further, it highlights the robustness of the Experience Cloud offerings.

Adobe Experience Cloud in Focus

Adobe has been making consistent efforts to strengthen Adobe Experience Cloud offerings.

The company recently added advanced capabilities in Experience Cloud to help retailers strategize for peak sales periods and provide more personalized customer experiences.

We believe that robust Experience Cloud offerings have been aiding the company in winning customers.

Apart from the latest partnership, Adobe joined forces with Real Madrid. Per the terms, the football club is using Adobe Experience Cloud to provide an improved sports entertainment experience to fans.

Additionally, tire manufacturer CEAT selected Adobe Experience Cloud applications to provide a seamless and customized digital experience to customers as well as dealer partners.

Strength in Digital Experience Segment

With the help of advanced functionalities, Adobe Experience Cloud has been continuously strengthening Adobe’s Digital Experience Segment, which has become an integral part of the company.

It is worth mentioning that Experience Cloud subscriptions generated $886 million in revenues in the fiscal fourth quarter, which rose 27% from the year-ago quarter.

Apart from Experience Cloud, the growing adoption of Adobe Sensei as well as continuous product innovations is driving the Digital Experience segment.

Notably, the segment generated revenues of $1.01 billion in the same quarter, up 23% on a year-over-year basis.

