Adobe (ADBE) Buys Frame.io, Bolsters Video Editing Process

Adobe ADBE has been persistently expanding its portfolio of solutions on the back of strategic acquisitions.



The company recently completed the acquisition of a leading cloud-enabled video review and collaboration platform named Frame.io, which testifies the above-mentioned fact.



Frame.io’s solutions simplify the production procedure, and thus video editors and project stakeholders can seamlessly collaborate via leveraging cloud-first workflows.



Combining Frame.io’s solutions with its creative software like Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Premier Pro, and other Adobe Creative Cloud applications, Adobe strives to provide a collaboration platform and add strength to the video editing process.



With the combination of solutions of the companies, Creative Cloud customers, video editors, producers and marketers will reap the benefits from seamless collaboration on video projects.



We believe that the latest move adds strength to Adobe Creative Cloud offerings, which in turn will likely drive growth in the company’s Digital Media segment.



This will expand Adobe’s reach to customers. Frame.io’s huge customer base that includes the likes of Disney DIS, NASA, Snap SNAP, BBC, BuzzFeed, TED and Alphabet’s GOOGL Google is also expected to contribute well to Adobe’s top line.

Market Prospects

With the buyout of Frame.io, Adobe has positioned itself well to expand its presence in the booming visual collaboration platform software market.



The market growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of visual collaboration platform software by organizations amid the coronavirus pandemic owing to the increasing work-from-home trend.



According to a report by Verified Market Research, the global visual collaboration platform software market is expected to hit $17.17 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 13.5% between 2020 and 2027.



Further, the acquisition has helped Adobe in strengthening its position in the video editing software market, which is growing due to the rising adoption of Over The Top platforms, an increasing number of YouTubers and social media influencers as well as growing usage of cloud-based video editing software.



Per a report by Market Research.com, the global video editing software market is likely to touch $906 million by 2027 from $510 million in 2020, registering a CAGR of 8.7% during the 2021-2027 period.

Expanding Portfolio of Solutions

Apart from the latest move, Adobe has introduced a number of solutions with innovative capabilities to expand its offerings.



Recently, it introduced Adobe PDF Extract API and Adobe Document Generation API for developers so that they can seamlessly build new and innovative document solutions.



It also unveiled an advanced enterprise application named Real-time Customer Data Platform, designed for first-party data-driven customer acquisition and engagement.



Further, the company added advanced capabilities in Experience Cloud to help retailers strategize for peak sales periods and provide more personalized customer experiences.



We believe that these growing efforts by Adobe will contribute to top-line growth in the upcoming period.

