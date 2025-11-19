Adobe To Acquire Semrush For Around $1.9 Bln

(RTTNews) - Adobe Inc. (ADBE), the American tech major, Wednesday said it has agreed to acquire Semrush, a brand visibility platform, for $12 per share in cash valued around $1.9 billion in total.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2026.

With this acquisition, both companies together will deliver comprehensive solutions to help marketers understand how their brands appear across owned channels, traditional search and the wider web.

As per Adobe, generative AI platforms are already driving shifts in consumer behavior and their analytics showed that traffic from generative AI sources to U.S. retail sites increased by 1,200% year-over-year in October.

Brand visibility is on top of mind for chief marketing officers as more consumers turn to large language models like ChatGPT and Google's Gemini, for information, recommendations and purchase decisions, the company said in a statement.

In pre-market activity, ADBE shares were trading at $325.07, up 0.18% on the Nasdaq.

