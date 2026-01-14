Admiral Group (AMIGF) Price Target Increased by 13.51% to 49.59

The average one-year price target for Admiral Group (OTCPK:AMIGF) has been revised to $49.59 / share. This is an increase of 13.51% from the prior estimate of $43.69 dated June 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $31.87 to a high of $73.31 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.70% from the latest reported closing price of $34.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 289 funds or institutions reporting positions in Admiral Group. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMIGF is 0.19%, an increase of 0.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.31% to 33,956K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,638K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,122K shares , representing a decrease of 13.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMIGF by 14.97% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 2,533K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,410K shares , representing an increase of 4.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMIGF by 9.15% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,262K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,557K shares , representing a decrease of 13.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMIGF by 5.00% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,711K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,671K shares , representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMIGF by 0.30% over the last quarter.

FSKLX - Fidelity SAI International Low Volatility Index Fund holds 1,178K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,095K shares , representing an increase of 7.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMIGF by 5.21% over the last quarter.

