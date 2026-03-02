ADMA Biologics Announces $200 Mln Capital Return Plan

(RTTNews) - ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA), a biopharmaceutical company, Monday announced a capital return initiative target of around $200 million including an accelerated share repurchase or ASR agreement of $125 million with JPMorgan Chase Bank.

As per the ASR agreement terms, ADMA will pay JPMorgan an upfront amount of $125 million and will initially receive approximately 6.4 million shares of its common stock on or about March 3, which represents 80 percent of the shares to be purchased under the arrangement, based on the closing price of the company's common stock of $15.57 per share on February 27.

"Given our sustained revenue growth, expanding margins and an anticipated acceleration in go-forward cash flow generation, we believe we are well positioned to continue investing in our strategic growth initiatives while returning significant capital to stockholders.", commented Adam Grossman, Chief Executive Officer of ADMA. Since the biopharma firm authorized the programs in May 2025, between prior repurchases and the ASR, ADMA will have repurchased approximately $160 million of its common stock to date.

In pre-market activity, ADMA shares were trading at $15.88, up 1.99% on the Nasdaq.

