Markets
ADM

ADM Slashes FY25 Adj. EPS Outlook; Shares Down 10% - Update

November 04, 2025 — 06:24 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) slashed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025 to a range of $3.25 to $3.50 per share from the prior forecast of about $4.00 per share, primarily to reflecting lower crush margins.

On average, 11 analysts polled currently expect the company to report earnings of $3.79 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said it expects biofuel policy clarity and trade policy evolution to provide demand signals for its industry.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ADM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.