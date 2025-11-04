ADM Slashes FY25 Adj. EPS Outlook; Shares Down 10% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) slashed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025 to a range of $3.25 to $3.50 per share from the prior forecast of about $4.00 per share, primarily to reflecting lower crush margins.

On average, 11 analysts polled currently expect the company to report earnings of $3.79 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said it expects biofuel policy clarity and trade policy evolution to provide demand signals for its industry.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.