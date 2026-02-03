Markets
ADM

ADM Guides FY26 Adj. EPS In Line With Estimates; Boosts Dividend 2% - Update

February 03, 2026 — 06:17 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) initiated its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026 in a range of approximately $3.60 to $4.25 per share.

On average, 12 analysts polled currently expect the company to report earnings of $4.24 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

ADM's Board of Directors also declared a 2 percent higher cash dividend of 52.0 cents per share on the company's common stock, payable on March 10, 2026 to shareholders of record on February 17, 2026.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, ADM is trading on the NYSE at $64.42, down $3.65 or 5.36 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ADM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.