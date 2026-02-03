ADM Guides FY26 Adj. EPS In Line With Estimates; Boosts Dividend 2% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) initiated its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026 in a range of approximately $3.60 to $4.25 per share.

On average, 12 analysts polled currently expect the company to report earnings of $4.24 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

ADM's Board of Directors also declared a 2 percent higher cash dividend of 52.0 cents per share on the company's common stock, payable on March 10, 2026 to shareholders of record on February 17, 2026.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, ADM is trading on the NYSE at $64.42, down $3.65 or 5.36 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.