Aditxt Submits Two EUA's For AditxtScore For COVID-19 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Aditxt, Inc. (ADTX), a biotech innovation company, announced on Tuesday that iy has submitted two Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) applications for AditxtScore for COVID-19. This lab-developed blood test provides a more comprehensive profile of the body's immune response to COVID-19.

AditxtScore for COVID-19 not only indicates levels of protective immunity against the virus, but also seeks to map out the difference in response to its common variants, including Omicron.

Aditxt met the timeline imposed by the FDA for laboratory-developed tests to request EUA by January 14.

Aditxt's EUA submissions are for tests designed to, among other things: (i) reveal levels of antibodies neutralizing COVID-19; and (ii) quantify the level of antibodies that attack various targets of the virus, including the spike and nucleocapsid proteins.

The granularity of AditxtScore for COVID-19 is of crucial importance as spike protein antibodies are generated in response to the vaccine and natural exposure to the virus. Antibodies to the nucleocapsid protein are, in contrast, only produced in response to exposure or infection by COVID-19.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.