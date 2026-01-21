Aditxt To Hold Virtual Special Meeting Of Shareholders This Month

(RTTNews) - Aditxt Inc. (ADTX), a biotechnology company developing immune-modulation technologies aimed at monitoring and reprogramming the immune system, is up over 20% at $1.44 in premarket trading on Wednesday.

The company operates across immunodiagnostics and immune-monitoring platforms, including programs advancing personalized immune profiling. The company has undergone several structural and financial changes over recent years as it works to stabilize operations and support its strategic initiatives.

Corporate Developments

Aditxt completed a 1-for-113 reverse stock split on January 11, 2026, a move intended to help the company maintain compliance with the Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirements.

Upcoming Special Meeting

Aditxt has called a virtual special stockholder meeting for January 30, 2026, where shareholders will vote on a series of significant capital and governance proposals.

Items up for approval include:

•Authorization of share issuances related to prior financings, including Series A-1 and Series C-1 convertible preferred stock and associated warrant agreements, in accordance with Nasdaq rules.

•Adoption of a 2025 Employee Stock Purchase Plan reserving 200,000 shares.

•An increase in the 2021 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan to 350,000 shares from 3 shares.

•A proposal to change the corporate name to "bitXbio, Inc."

•Authorization for the board to implement a reverse stock split at a ratio ranging from 1-for-5 to 1-for-250 at any time within the next year.

•Approval to adjourn the meeting if additional proxy solicitation is required.

Shareholders of record as of December 5, 2025, representing 1,776,023 outstanding common shares, are entitled to one vote per share.

ADTX closed yesterday's trading at $1.18, up 35.63% and is currently trading in the pre-market at $1.27, up 7.63%.

