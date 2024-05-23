News & Insights

Adisyn Ltd Director Increases Shareholdings

May 23, 2024 — 02:27 am EDT

DC Two Ltd. (AU:AI1) has released an update.

Adisyn Ltd has disclosed a significant change in the interests of director Mr. Shane Wee, with recent acquisitions of company shares through on-market trades. Mr. Wee’s indirect holdings, both personally and through the Wee Super Fund, have increased by nearly 200,000 shares. These transactions reflect Mr. Wee’s growing stake in the company, signaling potential investor confidence.

