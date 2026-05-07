Adient Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) reported fiscal second-quarter results that management said came in line with expectations, reflecting “typical seasonality in China” and temporary production inefficiencies on a handful of key programs, according to President and CEO Jerome Dorlack.

Despite those headwinds, the company posted year-over-year revenue growth and modestly raised its full-year fiscal 2026 outlook for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow. Executives also pointed to ongoing onshoring discussions in North America, continued above-market growth in China, and a recently completed tuck-in acquisition expanding Adient’s foam manufacturing footprint in the Americas.

Second-quarter performance and key drivers

Executive Vice President and CFO Mark Oswald said consolidated sales in the quarter were $3.9 billion, up 7% year over year, driven primarily by favorable foreign exchange along with “solid volumes, and strong underlying business performance.” Adjusted EBITDA was $223 million, down from the prior-year period, which Oswald attributed to “near-term customer-driven production inefficiencies and increased launch expense as we continue to invest in future growth.”

Oswald reported adjusted net income of $41 million, or $0.52 per share. He also noted that the prior-year period included a $333 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to EMEA, which impacts GAAP comparability; his comments focused on adjusted results.

On profitability drivers, Oswald said adjusted EBITDA included about $8 million of temporary, customer-driven production inefficiencies that the company expects to “recover in future periods,” and $11 million of launch expense supporting future growth. He also cited an approximate $18 million headwind from volume and mix, including a shift in China toward local OEMs and “higher volumes on lower margin platforms in North America in Q2.”

In response to an analyst question about margin decline, Oswald said roughly 60 basis points of the 70-basis-point decline was “really related to mix,” with the China mix shift expected to result in about 100 basis points of margin compression for the year, which management views as “manageable.”

Regional trends: Americas, EMEA, and Asia

Dorlack described the Americas operating environment as “complex and dynamic,” citing tariff policy fluidity but calling it “manageable at current rates.” He said Adient is focused on onshoring momentum, margin improvement through continuous improvement programs and automation, and launch execution, including programs such as the Kia Telluride, Rivian R2, and Toyota RAV4.

In EMEA, Dorlack said market uncertainty and overcapacity continue to weigh on the broader industry, but Adient is pursuing and winning new and replacement business while using “commercial execution, cost discipline, and restructuring actions” to offset volume headwinds. He said the region has successfully executed more than 30 launches so far this fiscal year.

In Asia, Dorlack said shorter vehicle development cycles and innovation are key differentiators. He emphasized that Adient continues to “outperform the market” in China through launches with local OEMs, which represent about 70% of wins, supported by a joint venture structure. Oswald added that while trailing 12-month results reflect earlier softness, “this quarter, sales in China grew at double digits while the overall market declined,” and management expects the outperformance trend to continue over the next several quarters based on booked business and the launch schedule.

However, Oswald also flagged that equity income was lower year over year due to lower volumes with certain customers in China, and that Asia results were affected by the timing of commercial negotiations and planned launch investment.

Onshoring wins and booked business momentum

Dorlack highlighted recent conquest and onshoring-related wins, including roughly 200,000 incremental units tied to the Chevrolet Equinox U.S. onshoring and conquest win, plus about 180,000 units from Volkswagen conquest programs in South America.

He said the momentum is also reflected in the forward book, with fiscal 2027 booked business increasing to about $400 million and fiscal 2028 to roughly $630 million, representing close to 700,000 incremental vehicles. Dorlack said those figures represent what has been booked to date, while discussions with OEMs remain active as onshoring trends continue.

During Q&A, Dorlack said many customers are waiting for more clarity on USMCA negotiations before the “next wave” of onshoring discussions progresses. He argued Adient is positioned to be a net beneficiary due to its U.S. footprint, JIT facilities, modularity capabilities, and the company’s expanded foaming footprint following its acquisition.

Acquisition expands foam footprint and vertical integration

After quarter end, Adient completed what Dorlack called a “tuck-in acquisition” of a foam production plant in Romulus, Michigan, supporting multiple OEM seating programs. He said the deal expands Adient’s Americas foam network to 10 plants and its global foam footprint to 30 plants.

Dorlack said the acquisition is intended to strengthen vertical integration, improve supply assurance and responsiveness, and create opportunities over time through logistics advantages, operational flexibility, and productivity improvements. In a separate Q&A exchange, Dorlack said Adient expects to be “well over 80%, probably 85% vertically integrated” in North America across JIT, trim, and foam, while noting the company has been “transparent” about winding down some “non-healthy” metals business.

Cash flow, liquidity, and updated FY2026 guidance

Oswald said Adient generated $8 million of free cash flow in the quarter. He said second-quarter cash flow included about $90 million of timing-related benefits tied to a commercial agreement and a hedging transaction, both of which are expected to reverse and become outflows in the third quarter. As of March 31, the company had $831 million in cash and total liquidity of about $1.8 billion, including $957 million of undrawn revolver capacity. Oswald said net leverage was 1.8x on a trailing 12-month basis, within Adient’s 1.5x to 2.0x target range, and the company has no near-term debt maturities.

Dorlack said Adient paused stock repurchases during the quarter due to typical cash flow seasonality and increased geopolitical uncertainty, consistent with its approach last year. Oswald reiterated that the company’s broader capital allocation policy is unchanged and includes a balance of share repurchases, debt paydown, and inorganic growth opportunities.

Looking ahead, Oswald said the company expects approximately $35 million of input cost headwinds in the second half of fiscal 2026, including about $25 million tied to Middle East conflict through higher chemical and freight costs and another $10 million tied to higher costs stemming from a LyondellBasell chemical supply disruption. He said these headwinds are expected to be more than offset by volume and accelerating business performance.

Adient raised its fiscal 2026 guidance modestly:

Revenue: approximately $14.8 billion (from about $14.6 billion previously), reflecting first-half performance, updated customer production schedules, and S&P Global production assumptions.

approximately $14.8 billion (from about $14.6 billion previously), reflecting first-half performance, updated customer production schedules, and S&P Global production assumptions. Adjusted EBITDA: approximately $885 million (from $880 million), with higher revenue and business performance helping to offset the expected input cost headwinds.

approximately $885 million (from $880 million), with higher revenue and business performance helping to offset the expected input cost headwinds. Free cash flow: approximately $130 million (from $125 million), reflecting incremental adjusted EBITDA and continued working-capital discipline.

approximately $130 million (from $125 million), reflecting incremental adjusted EBITDA and continued working-capital discipline. Cash taxes: approximately $125 million (unchanged).

approximately $125 million (unchanged). CapEx: approximately $300 million (unchanged).

On potential recoveries of higher input costs, Oswald said chemicals are typically subject to pass-through agreements and escalators that come through with about a two-quarter lag. He said he does not expect recoveries in the third quarter, but expects some to begin in the fourth quarter, with some potentially extending into fiscal 2027.

In closing remarks, Dorlack emphasized the company’s operating model—commercial discipline, pricing mechanisms, operational execution, and a strong balance sheet—as a differentiator in a volatile macro environment marked by geopolitical conflict, elevated energy and commodity costs, trade policy uncertainty, and shifting consumer sentiment.

About Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) is a leading global supplier of automotive seating and interior components. Established in 2016 through a spin-off from Johnson Controls, the company designs, engineers and manufactures complete seat assemblies, seat structures, mechanisms, foams, textiles, trim and electronics. Adient's product portfolio spans a wide range of seating solutions, from entry-level designs to luxury and high-performance seats, and extends to interior modules such as door panels and center consoles.

Serving major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) around the world, Adient works closely with automakers to develop lightweight, comfortable and safety-oriented seating systems.

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