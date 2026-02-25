Adient (ADNT) Price Target Increased by 13.45% to 31.84

The average one-year price target for Adient (NYSE:ADNT) has been revised to $31.84 / share. This is an increase of 13.45% from the prior estimate of $28.06 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $54.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.90% from the latest reported closing price of $24.89 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 491 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adient. This is an decrease of 89 owner(s) or 15.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADNT is 0.09%, an increase of 28.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.86% to 94,408K shares. The put/call ratio of ADNT is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,000K shares representing 6.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,186K shares , representing a decrease of 3.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADNT by 44.65% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 3,677K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,690K shares , representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADNT by 27.43% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 3,437K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,111K shares , representing an increase of 9.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADNT by 16.81% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 2,543K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,567K shares , representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADNT by 23.76% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 2,261K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,021K shares , representing a decrease of 33.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADNT by 18.99% over the last quarter.

