Adicet Bio (ACET) Price Target Increased by 1,210.53% to 101.59

The average one-year price target for Adicet Bio (NasdaqCM:ACET) has been revised to $101.59 / share. This is an increase of 1,210.53% from the prior estimate of $7.75 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $151.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,125.48% from the latest reported closing price of $8.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adicet Bio. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACET is 0.02%, an increase of 35.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.65% to 52,987K shares. The put/call ratio of ACET is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 11,447K shares representing 119.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 8,224K shares representing 85.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 7,541K shares representing 78.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,752K shares representing 39.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,752K shares , representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACET by 19.60% over the last quarter.

Carlyle Group holds 2,949K shares representing 30.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.