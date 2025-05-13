Adial Pharmaceuticals Receives Development Milestone Payment from Adovate Following Phase 1 Clinical Trial Initiation for Asthma Treatment

Adial Pharmaceuticals announces a milestone payment from Adovate, LLC, following the launch of a Phase 1 trial for asthma treatment.

Quiver AI Summary

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that it has received a six-figure milestone payment from Adovate, LLC, following the launch of a Phase 1 clinical trial for Adovate's asthma treatment, ADO-5030. This payment is part of a deal in which Adovate acquired the assets of Adial's subsidiary, Purnovate, with Adial set to receive up to $83 million in future milestone payments and royalties if commercialized. The Phase 1 trial aims to assess the safety and pharmacokinetics of ADO-5030, which targets a significant unmet need in asthma treatment. CEO Cary Claiborne emphasized the strategic benefit of this arrangement, allowing Adial to focus on advancing its own candidate, AD04, for addiction treatment while still holding a 10% equity stake in Adovate.

Potential Positives

Adial Pharmaceuticals has received a six-figure development milestone payment from Adovate, LLC, demonstrating a successful strategic partnership.

The company is eligible for over $50 million in commercial milestone payments plus an additional $11 million in development payments per compound, amounting to up to $83 million for the first three compounds if achieved.

Adial retains a significant equity stake of over 10% in Adovate, allowing it to benefit from the potential long-term success of Adovate's asthma candidate.

The press release highlights the ongoing development of AD04, which has shown promising results in treating Alcohol Use Disorder and could potentially treat other addictive disorders.

Potential Negatives

The press release indicates that Adial Pharmaceuticals has opted to monetize assets from Purnovate, which may suggest a lack of confidence in the potential of its own subsidiary's products and could raise concerns about its long-term strategy.

The future financial milestones referenced are contingent upon Adovate successfully developing and commercializing their asthma treatment, which introduces uncertainty regarding the revenue expectations for Adial Pharmaceuticals.

The focus on a partnership with Adovate may divert attention from Adial's lead product, AD04, which could impact investor confidence regarding Adial's primary developmental priorities and overall direction.

FAQ

What milestone payment did Adial Pharmaceuticals receive?

Adial Pharmaceuticals received a six-figure development milestone payment from Adovate, LLC for initiating a Phase 1 clinical trial.

What is ADO-5030 being developed for?

ADO-5030 is being developed as a potential first-line therapy for asthma, targeting a largeglobal market

How much could Adial earn in total from its agreement with Adovate?

Adial is eligible to receive up to $83 million for the first three compounds through commercial and development milestone payments.

What is the focus of Adial Pharmaceuticals?

Adial Pharmaceuticals focuses on developing therapies for the treatment and prevention of addiction and related disorders.

What is the lead product of Adial Pharmaceuticals?

The lead product is AD04, targeting Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) and potentially other addictive disorders.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ADIL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $ADIL stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



Glen Allen, Va., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL)



(“Adial” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment and prevention of addiction and related disorders, today announced that it has received a six-figure development milestone payment from



Adovate, LLC



, following the commencement of a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating Adovate’s lead compound for asthma, ADO-5030.





This milestone payment follows Adovate’s exercise of its option to acquire the assets and business of Purnovate, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Adial Pharmaceuticals, as previously disclosed. The ongoing Phase 1 study is a Single Ascending Dose (SAD) clinical trial designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of Adovate’s novel adenosine receptor antagonist in healthy volunteers. The compound is being developed as a potential first-line therapy for asthma, a large and underservedglobal marketwith substantial unmet medical needs, with a differentiated mechanism of action and the potential to shift the treatment paradigm for asthma patients globally.





Cary Claiborne, CEO of Adial Pharmaceuticals, said “This milestone highlights the value of our strategic decision to monetize the Purnovate assets while retaining meaningful upside. The structure of the deal provides non-dilutive capital and a strong equity position, allowing us to focus our resources on advancing AD04 while continuing to benefit from the progress Adovate is making in asthma and other indications.”





Under the terms of the agreement with Adovate, Adial is eligible to receive more than $50 million in commercial milestone payments plus an additional $11 million in development and approval milestone payments per compound, for a total consideration of up to $83 million for the first three compounds alone if such milestones are achieved. In addition, Adial is entitled to low single-digit royalties on net sales should the program advance to commercialization. Adial also retains a significant equity stake in Adovate of over 10%, positioning the Company to participate in the long-term upside as the asthma candidate advances through clinical development and toward potential commercialization.







About Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.







Adial Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for the treatment and prevention of addiction and related disorders. The Company’s lead investigational new drug product, AD04, is a genetically targeted, serotonin-3 receptor antagonist, therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) in heavy drinking patients and was recently investigated in the Company’s ONWARD™ pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the potential treatment of AUD in subjects with certain target genotypes identified using the Company’s proprietary companion diagnostic genetic test. ONWARD showed promising results in reducing heavy drinking in heavy drinking patients, and no overt safety or tolerability concerns. AD04 is also believed to have the potential to treat other addictive disorders such as Opioid Use Disorder, gambling, and obesity. Additional information is available at



www.adial.com.







If you are interested in exploring partnership opportunities with Adial, we invite you to reach out to us (BD@adialpharma.com) to discuss how our joint efforts can bring about positive change to the millions of patients who are struggling with addiction.







Forward-Looking Statements







This communication contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Such statements are based upon various facts and derived utilizing numerous important assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. The forward-looking statements include statements regarding Adovate’s development of the ADO-5030 as a first-line therapy for asthma, the potential to shift the treatment paradigm for asthma patients globally, Adial advancing AD04 while continuing to benefit from the progress Adovate is making in asthma and other indications, receiving more than $50 million in commercial milestone payments plus an additional $11 million in development and approval milestone payments per compound, for a total consideration of up to $83 million for the first three compounds alone, positioning Adial to participate in the long-term upside as Adovate’s asthma candidate advances through clinical development and toward potential commercialization and the potential of AD04 to treat other addictive disorders such as Opioid Use Disorder, gambling, and obesity. Any forward-looking statements included herein reflect our current views, and they involve certain risks and uncertainties, including, among others, Adovate’s ability to develop ADO-5030 as a first-line therapy for asthma, Adovate’s ability to achieve the milestones under the terms of the agreement with us, Adovate’s ability to advance its asthma candidate through clinical development and toward potential commercialization; our ability to pursue our regulatory strategy, our ability to advance ongoing partnering discussions, our ability to obtain regulatory approvals for commercialization of product candidates or to comply with ongoing regulatory requirements, our ability to develop strategic partnership opportunities and maintain collaborations, our ability to obtain or maintain the capital or grants necessary to fund our research and development activities, our ability to complete clinical trials on time and achieve desired results and benefits as expected, regulatory limitations relating to our ability to promote or commercialize our product candidates for specific indications, acceptance of our product candidates in the marketplace and the successful development, marketing or sale of our products, our ability to maintain our license agreements, the continued maintenance and growth of our patent estate and our ability to retain our key employees or maintain our Nasdaq listing. These risks should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statement included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was initially made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, unless required by law.







Contact:







Crescendo Communications, LLC





David Waldman / Alexandra Schilt





Tel: 212-671-1020





Email:



ADIL@crescendo-ir.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.