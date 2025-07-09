Adial Pharmaceuticals Files Update to Provisional Patent Application for AD04, Enhancing Intellectual Property Protection through 2045

Adial Pharmaceuticals filed an updated provisional patent for AD04, aiming to secure protection for its AUD treatment until 2045.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced an update to its provisional patent application for AD04, a serotonin-3 receptor antagonist aimed at treating Alcohol Use Disorder in heavy drinking patients, which was initially filed in July 2024. The new patent application is expected to extend the protection of Adial's core assets until at least 2045. Cary Claiborne, the CEO, noted that this update follows an extensive evaluation of data after hiring new patent counsel. The company's ongoing clinical trial, ONWARD™, has shown promise in reducing drinking among targeted genotypes, and AD04 may also have potential applications for other addictive disorders. The firm is preparing for an upcoming End of Phase 2 meeting with the FDA.

Potential Positives

Adial Pharmaceuticals has filed an update to the provisional patent application for AD04, securing potential protection for its core assets out to at least 2045, which enhances its intellectual property position.

Positive outcomes from the ONWARD™ pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for AD04 provide promising evidence for its effectiveness in reducing drinking among heavy drinking patients.

The new patent application follows an extensive examination of data after hiring new patent counsel, indicating a commitment to strengthening the company’s intellectual property portfolio.

AD04 shows potential not only for Alcohol Use Disorder but also for other addictive disorders such as Opioid Use Disorder, gambling, and obesity, which could broaden the market opportunities for the company.

Potential Negatives

The announcement relies heavily on forward-looking statements, which inherently come with risks and uncertainties that could materially affect the company's future performance and may lead to disappointment for investors if targets are not met.

The need for new patent counsel implies previous inadequacies in the company's intellectual property management, which could raise concerns over its competitive position in the market.

The ambitious timeline for advancing to the EOP2 Meeting with the FDA may be viewed as overly optimistic, especially if prior clinical trials or necessary regulatory requirements don't proceed as planned.

FAQ

What is Adial Pharmaceuticals known for?

Adial Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for addiction and related disorders.

What is the significance of AD04?

AD04 is a genetically targeted therapeutic agent for treating Alcohol Use Disorder in heavy drinking patients.

When is the EOP2 Meeting with the FDA?

The EOP2 Meeting with the FDA is scheduled for July 29, 2025.

How long will the new patent protect Adial’s assets?

The new patent application is expected to protect Adial’s assets until at least 2045.

What other disorders could AD04 potentially treat?

AD04 may also have potential for treating Opioid Use Disorder, gambling, and obesity.

GLEN ALLEN, Va., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (



NASDAQ: ADIL



) (“Adial” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment and prevention of addiction and related disorders, announced the filing of an update to the provisional patent application for AD04 which was filed in July 2024, the Company’s lead investigational genetically targeted, serotonin-3 receptor antagonist, therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) in heavy drinking patients (defined as < 10 drinks/drinking day). The patent, once granted, is expected to protect Adial’s core assets out to at least 2045.





Cary Claiborne, President and Chief Executive Officer of Adial, commented, “As we continue to advance AD04 to the EOP2 Meeting with FDA coming up on July 29th, the new patent application and its expected approval will extend protection of the core assets of Adial out to at least 2045. This application is the result of an extensive examination of data and information which occurred after Adial hired new patent counsel to bolster and leverage Adial’s intellectual property portfolio.”







About Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.







Adial Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions and related disorders. The Company’s lead investigational new drug product, AD04, is a genetically targeted, serotonin-3 receptor antagonist, therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) in heavy drinking patients and was recently investigated in the Company’s ONWARD™ pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the potential treatment of AUD in subjects with certain target genotypes identified using the Company’s companion diagnostic genetic test. ONWARD showed promising results in reducing drinking in heavy drinking patients, and no overt safety or tolerability concerns. AD04 is also believed to have the potential to treat other addictive disorders such as Opioid Use Disorder, gambling, and obesity. Additional information is available at



www.adial.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This communication contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Such statements are based upon various facts and derived utilizing numerous important assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. The forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s new patent application for AD04 and its expected approval, the patent protecting Adial’s core assets out to at least 2045, continuing to advance the AD04 program and the potential of AD04 to treat other addictive disorders such as Opioid Use Disorder, gambling, and obesity. Any forward-looking statements included herein reflect our current views, and they involve certain risks and uncertainties, including, among others, our ability to pursue our regulatory strategy, our ability to advance ongoing partnering discussions, our ability to obtain regulatory approvals for commercialization of product candidates or to comply with ongoing regulatory requirements, our ability to develop strategic partnership opportunities and maintain collaborations, our ability to obtain or maintain the capital or grants necessary to fund our research and development activities, our ability to complete clinical trials on time and achieve desired results and benefits as expected, regulatory limitations relating to our ability to promote or commercialize our product candidates for specific indications, acceptance of our product candidates in the marketplace and the successful development, marketing or sale of our products, our ability to maintain our license agreements, the continued maintenance and growth of our patent estate and our ability to retain our key employees or maintain our Nasdaq listing. These risks should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statement included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was initially made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, unless required by law.







Contact:







Crescendo Communications, LLC





David Waldman / Alexandra Schilt





Tel: 212-671-1020





Email:



adil@crescendo-ir.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.