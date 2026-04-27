Markets
ADIL

Adial Pharmaceuticals Applies For FDA Priority Voucher Program For AD04

April 27, 2026 — 09:16 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADIL) on Monday said it has submitted its AD04 application for consideration under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner's National Priority Voucher Pilot Program (CNPV).

The program allows companies to receive an expedited review of a drug application, including closer interaction with the FDA and a rolling review process.

Cary Claiborne, President and Chief Executive Officer of Adial, commented, "As we continue to advance the AD04 program and actively plan for the next phase of our clinical development efforts, we believe the Commissioners National Priority Voucher Pilot Program is an excellent strategic fit for AD04 and aligns well with our ongoing collaboration with the FDA."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ADIL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.