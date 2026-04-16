ADF Group Inc. SV Full Year Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - ADF Group Inc. SV (DRX.TO) released earnings for full year that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$26.31 million, or C$0.93 per share. This compares with C$56.79 million, or C$1.84 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 23.8% to C$258.74 million from C$339.63 million last year.

ADF Group Inc. SV earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$26.31 Mln. vs. C$56.79 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.93 vs. C$1.84 last year. -Revenue: C$258.74 Mln vs. C$339.63 Mln last year.

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