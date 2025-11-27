Markets

ADF Group Expects FY25 Results To Meet Market Forecasts

November 27, 2025 — 10:51 am EST

(RTTNews) - ADF Group Inc. (DRX.TO), Thursday announced that it expects full year 2025 results in line with market expectations of 42.6 million pounds in revenue and 10 million pounds in adjusted EBITDA.

This comes as the company's revenue and gross margin increased during the second half due to higher activity levels across key productions and diversification into commercials and events.

Looking ahead, the company expects similar market activity levels and sees improved results for the fiscal year 2026 due to ongoing efficiency measures and integration efforts.

Currently, ADF's stock is trading at C$7.45, up 1.36 percent on the Toronto Exchange.

