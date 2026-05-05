ADENTRA Inc. Profit Declines In Q1

(RTTNews) - ADENTRA Inc. (ADEN.TO) announced earnings for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $2.04 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $4.12 million, or $0.16 per share, last year.

Excluding items, ADENTRA Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $9.33 million or $0.38 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.7% to $562.65 million from $542.50 million last year.

ADENTRA Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.04 Mln. vs. $4.12 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.08 vs. $0.16 last year. -Revenue: $562.65 Mln vs. $542.50 Mln last year.

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