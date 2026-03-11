ADENTRA Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - ADENTRA Inc. (ADEN.TO) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $32.06 million, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $8.39 million, or $0.33 per share, last year.

Excluding items, ADENTRA Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $16.24 million or $0.65 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.5% to $517.54 million from $530.81 million last year.

ADENTRA Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

