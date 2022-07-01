Adelyn Livingston on Forming Connections through Event Planning

Through the Nasdaq Internship Program, we offer a variety of professional experiences for emerging talent through an immersive 10 to 12-week internship program. From Stockholm to the U.S., whether in person or remotely, we are getting an inside look at the bright minds and personalities that encompass the next generation of investors, disrupters and leaders.

In honor of the internship season, we spoke with Adelyn Livingston, Events Intern, about forming connections through her role in event planning.

Please tell us about yourself and your position at Nasdaq.

I am a rising junior at Santa Clara University. I’m majoring in marketing and minoring in retail studies. I like to do yoga, hang out with my friends and travel as much as possible. Since living in the Bay Area, it’s been super fun traveling all around; there is so much to see! My position at Nasdaq is the events intern! I am based out of the San Francisco office, which has been great.

What is your favorite project you’ve worked on thus far, or one that you’re looking forward to?

My favorite project thus far was researching a gift for a CEO ESG event that we put on in New York. It was a fun challenge to think of a gift that is both sustainable and something that an executive doesn’t already have and would be excited to get. I also was able to learn Marketo from my manager, which was such a great learning experience!

I am looking forward to helping with all the events, especially the main one for my project, which is a Nasdaq Network event. Essentially, Nasdaq Networks are a way to connect pre-IPO companies with Nasdaq-listed companies and create connections.

What about Nasdaq stood out the most, now that you are part of the global team?

My mom works in finance, so I’ve heard about Nasdaq my whole life. Now that I am a part of the company, the people are all so so nice, and everyone is very willing to connect to help you succeed in what you want to do. I’ve met with C-suites within the company already. As an intern, it goes to show how friendly everyone is.

What is your goal as a #NasdaqFam intern? How is Nasdaq supporting your long-term goals?

My goal is to learn all I can here. I have been reaching out to all sorts of people within the marketing team to hear more about their position and see if it is something I can picture myself doing. Also, to see how events and marketing go hand-in-hand since event marketing/planning isn’t really something you can learn about in school. The people at Nasdaq are supporting my goals by being willing to meet with me and tell me about their positions. My manager helped me by teaching me so much in the few weeks I worked with her. As I mentioned, she taught me Marketo, an important marketing automation tool. She also helped me better understand Salesforce, which will go a long way in my career.

What advice would you give to future interns?

My advice would be to make as many connections as possible! Everyone wants to help you, so don’t be afraid to reach out to them. I am typing in positions on LinkedIn that sound interesting, finding people with similar positions, and reaching out for a quick meeting. Also, just being open and trying everything.

Intern budgeting 101: Do you have any tips for budgeting and managing finances out of college?

Not a ton of advice because I am not great at budgeting, but something that has helped me save is by putting 80% of my earnings into my savings and only 20% into my checking account. It hurts a little bit, but if I put it all in my checking account, I would be very quick to spend it.

How did you prepare for your internship?

Going into this internship, I honestly didn’t know too much about events. But I have a colleague who was a corporate events planner, so she and I got coffee, and she told me some tips and tricks about working in the events industry. It was helpful to hear from someone who has years of experience, so I knew a little bit more about what to expect going into the internship.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.