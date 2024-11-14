ADEKA Finalizes Treasury Share Disposal

Adeka (JP:4401) has released an update.

ADEKA Corporation has completed the payment process for the disposal of treasury shares to its employee stock ownership association, with a revised total of 27,280 shares disposed due to partial forfeiture. The disposal, priced at 3,215 yen per share, results in a total amount of 87,705,200 yen. The impact on ADEKA’s financial results for the fiscal year ending March 2025 is expected to be minor.

